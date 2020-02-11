Zoomlion Debuts 14 Intelligent, Localized Solutions for the U.S. Construction Market at 2020 CONEXPO-CON/AGG

The array of Zoomlion products featured are either designed to meet U.S. standards or developed specifically for the US market. The philosophy is to create value for customers with localised intelligent products that are visually stunning to bring added excitement to the industry."

The full-range of Zoomlion products on show will include aerial and earthmoving machinery, tower cranes and mobile cranes and select products from the Zoomlion CIFA Europe and m-tec range:

Aerial : the scissor lift model ZS0407DC and ZS0607DC, with intelligent, high working efficiency, equipped with a pioneering human-machine interface, smart fault self-diagnosis system and an efficient electric drive system that's emission and noise-free;

: the scissor lift model ZS0407DC and ZS0607DC, with intelligent, high working efficiency, with a pioneering human-machine interface, smart fault self-diagnosis system and an efficient electric drive system that's emission and noise-free; Earthmoving : highlighting the G series hydraulic excavator flagship products that meet Tier 4F emission standard – A self-operating excavator designed to complete road repairs, cable burying, river cleanup and emergency rescue – with a 40 percent reduction in labour costs;

: highlighting the G series hydraulic excavator flagship products that meet Tier 4F emission standard – A self-operating excavator designed to complete road repairs, cable burying, river cleanup and emergency rescue – with a 40 percent reduction in labour costs; Tower crane : the T8030-25 model designed with Germany's leading JOST technologies to the U.S. and multiple international standards, provides maximum hoisting capability of 25 tons and boom choices of 40 to 80 meters;

: the T8030-25 model designed with leading JOST technologies to the U.S. and multiple international standards, provides maximum hoisting capability of 25 tons and boom choices of 40 to 80 meters; Mobile cranes: Also on display is the ZCC2600 crawler crane for rough terrain. The ZCC2600 is easy to operate and can be assembled within 6 hours, with increased operational efficiency of 20%. Equipped with an intelligent management system, the ZCC2600 mobile crane can be managed and monitored via mobile app.

The line-up will be present alongside 5G remote operation, and human-machine interface solutions – sitting in the open operator's seat audiences will be able to experience and control excavation operations at Zoomlion's Changsha demonstration base.

Zoomlion's green, 4.0 intelligent products will be on show at booths B7001 and F6270 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Festival Grounds.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories. For more information, please visit http://en.zoomlion.com/.

SOURCE Zoomlion

