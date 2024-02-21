Zoomlion Kicks Off 2024 by Dispatching Equipment Worth Over RMB 1.2 Billion to Global Destinations

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 18th, the ninth day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Dragon, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) held grand opening activities for 2024 across various parks nationwide, and dispatched a range of products worth over RMB 1.2 billion to global destinations from its intelligent industry cities and parks located in Lugu, Quantang, Wangcheng, Changde, Weinan, Kaifeng, and other locations. This marked the beginning of the company's global endeavors in the Year of the Dragon, symbolizing the dragon's journey across the seas.

Zoomlion dispatched a range of products worth over RMB 1.2 billion to global locations
Previously, Zoomlion's engineering crane, construction crane, concrete machinery, and earth-moving machinery companies had secured over RMB 5.4 billion in overseas orders during annual meetings and product evaluations, setting the stage for high-quality development in 2024.

On the day, over 200 cranes, including crawler cranes, and mobile cranes worth a total of RMB 280 million, were dispatched from Quantang Industrial Park, Lugu Park, and Changde Hanshou Park, to support construction projects worldwide.

That morning, nearly 200 trailers loaded with more than 100 pieces of equipment set off from Zoomlion's tower crane intelligent factories in Changde, and its East China Base, Hengshui Base, and Weinan Base. These included the latest R-series tower cranes and intelligent unmanned elevators, as well as custom-engineered products designed for high-end overseas markets. Valued at RMB 170 million, these orders accounted for over 50% of overseas sales.

The first batch of Zoomlion concrete machinery, including pump trucks, wet sprayers, truck-mounted pumps, mixers, and mixing stations worth over RMB 200 million, was dispatched to global destinations the day before.

This fervent activity was mirrored across Zoomlion's manufacturing parks for intelligent aerial work machinery, earth-moving machinery, pile-working machinery, mining machinery, emergency equipment, and industrial vehicles.

As engineering machinery shipments accelerate in numbers, Zoomlion's agricultural machinery opening activities are equally bustling. Over 500 agricultural machinery units were dispatched from various production parks to major grain-producing areas in China and overseas markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, CIS, and South America, safeguarding agricultural production around the globe.

Looking ahead to 2024, the company is moving forward with unwavering determination and optimism. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Zoomlion is continuously pushing the boundaries of high-quality development, constantly achieving new milestones.

