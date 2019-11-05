Zoomlion Unveils High-end Localised Mortar Production and Construction Products at CIIE

"Zoomlion is dedicated to high-end manufacturing and is proud to showcase our latest achievements developed co-operatively with other leading companies to the world," says Mrs Luo Yanbing, Manager of the Sales and Marketing Department of m-tec (China) of Zoomlion. "We want to help our customers gain success with Zoomlion's solutions."

On display at booth 0A3-003, Zoomlion's mortar production and construction line allows customers to improve construction efficiency.

Zoomlion highlights at CIIE include:

m-tec's Duo-mix Connect Mixing Pump for 3D Mortars

Unique and powerful industry-leading "horizontal + vertical" dual mixing system together with a patented mixing principle, specially designed for 3D concrete printing

Tremendous adaptability for a wide variety of materials

Quick and easy data connection for fast retrieval of information and to control the machine remotely

Compact, fully automatic, easy to move and clean.

m-tec's MR mixer for 3D mortars and UHPC (Ultra-High-Performance Concretehttp://www.uni-kassel.de/upress/online/frei/978-3-89958-086-0.volltext.frei.pdf)

Capable of handling almost all raw materials including powders, aggregates, micro additives, fibers and pigments.

Powerful convection, cutting, and dispersion to achieve mixing quality homogeneity of up to 99.5% within the short time required for 3D mortars and UHPC production.

Hourly output of the MR mixer can reach 200t.

CIFA's CSS-3 Shotcrete Machine

China's only electric and diesel dual-power machine to reduce the risk of a power outage.

The world's first nine-degree-freedom-of-movement robotic boom system allows full coverage of the tunnel contours with zero blind spots.

A "Z" boom folding design enables the CSS-3 to unfold in a narrow space within a height of 3.2m and a width of 2.5m , both of which are the best in the industry.

Easier for shoulder and side-slope spraying with boom sliding turret and boom double trust block

Operational complexity and labor intensity reduced with a one-button-operation design and trajectory planning function.

For more information on Zoomlion's exhibits at CIIE, visit the booth 0A3-003 or visit the online exhibition of m-tec and CIFA.

About Zoomlioin

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells more than 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

About m-tec

Headquarterd in Neuenburg, Germany, m-tec has been synonymous with innovative solutions for manufacturing, logistics and processing of pre-mixed construction materials as well as fine-grained bulk materials since 1978. Merged with Zoomlion in 2014, m-tec China Co., Ltd is specialised in combining Germany technology and Chinese manufacturing and provide customized products for its consumers. For more information, please visit www.m-tec.com.

About CIFA

Since its establishment in 1928 in Italy, CIFA has been designing, producing and distributing innovation in the construction field, and has become a world-renowned manufacturer of concrete machinery. In 2008, CIFA is acquired by the Chinese industrial group Zoomlion Heavy Industry, which generates new competitive advantages and unique distinguishing features, and professional experiences from Italy and China. For more information, please visit http://www.cifa.com/.

