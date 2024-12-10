Zoth and Plume collaborate with SC Ventures backed Olea to launch trade financing on blockchain using Olea's supply chain and trade finance expertise

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoth, a leading ecosystem for real-world assets, is expanding its on-chain fixed-income pools with Olea, a digital infrastructure platform for supply chain assets, incubated by SC Ventures. This partnership aims to bring fixed-income pools on-chain, representing a major milestone in the digital transformation of the fixed-income market, powered by Plume's RWAfi L1 blockchain infrastructure. By utilizing funds from these on-chain pools, Zoth will finance Olea's trade receivables, offering faster, more diversified, and efficient financing solutions for global supply chain participants by leveraging its global distribution network.

Revolutionizing Fixed-Income and Trade Finance with Blockchain Technology

Zoth, Plume, and Olea are revolutionizing digital finance by combining fixed-income investments with supply chain financing, creating a next-generation financial solution that offers essential liquidity for businesses and alternative yield product for on chain customers. Through blockchain-enabled fixed-income pools and tokenization, this collaboration enhances transparency, security, and operational efficiency, while providing real-time data access and streamlining investment processes. By merging decentralized finance (DeFi) with traditional finance, they are not only reducing operational costs but also driving economic growth and fostering innovation, ultimately opening the financial markets to a broader range of investors and businesses.

The market for trade finance is estimated to be worth at least $10 trillion annually, according to the World Trade Organisation.

Supply Chain (Trade) Finance solutions offer companies a way to optimize working capital by extending payment terms to suppliers while ensuring timely payments. Trade finance is considered to be a particularly safe form of finance, as it is underwritten by predictable collateral and documented operational flows.

With tokenized assets across all classes projected to reach around $2 trillion by 2030 ( McKinsey ) and the broader market expected to hit $30.1 trillion by 2034 ( Standard Chartered ), Zoth and Olea's collaboration on Plume is designed to meet institutional-grade standards, drawing liquidity providers from Plume's ecosystem and enhancing access for Fortune 500 companies.

A Multi-Platform Collaboration Driving Innovation and Growth

Zoth will leverage its expertise in DeFi to tokenize fixed-income assets and manage the investment pools, creating a secure and accessible platform for global investors.

Plume will provide the blockchain infrastructure, ensuring secure, scalable, and compliant operations for the fixed-income pools.

Olea will bring its extensive expertise in supply chain financing solutions, and bank-grade risk and technology infrastructure to process supply chain assets.

About Zoth

Zoth is a retail-focused RWA ecosystem connecting on-chain and traditional finance through institutional-grade fixed-income offerings for institutional and retail customers. The ZothFi marketplace enables seamless access to alternative assets for individuals, asset owners, and institutions alike, fostering a more inclusive, globally accessible financial system. Zoth has originated over $106 million in various fixed-income assets.

For more information, please visit www.zoth.io and follow Zoth on Linkedin .

About Olea

Olea is a digital infrastructure platform directing global liquidity into trade and supply chain assets. Olea builds trust in trade finance by adhering to rigorous risk management and governance standards that align with international financial institutions. The platform deploys advanced technology to innovate how supply chain solutions are delivered.

About Plume

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. Learn more at https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/ or contact [email protected].

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Plume Network