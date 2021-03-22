Zouk Group Brings Famous Foods Street Eats to Resorts World Las Vegas

Famous Foods will pay homage to the lively scene and culture that has been savored at Asia's most popular hawker centres for nearly a century. These centres, which originated in and are located throughout Southeast Asia, offer a wide array of culturally significant dishes that are locally and critically acclaimed, some even boasting Michelin Plates and Bib Gourmand Awards – an award which originated as a way to honor restaurants that offer exceptional food at a reasonable price.

Zouk Group's Executive Chairman Hui Lim and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Li not only took inspiration from these traditional hawker centres, but also recruited from them – bringing Asia's top food hawkers to the U.S. for the very first time. Lim & Li traveled throughout Asia to personally taste test the different hawker cuisines and curated a selection of food stalls for Famous Foods complete with unique Asian recipes that have been passed down through family generations. The marketplace will offer food enthusiasts the authentic opportunity to "hawker-hop" and indulge in culturally traditional dishes, as well as stalls from craveable U.S. eateries and their respective celebrated chefs.

The fun and energetic space, conveniently located right off the casino floor, is designed to offer an array of Instagrammable moments for a new-age dining experience, featuring vibrant neon signs and trinkets, and an open seating area with floor-to-ceiling views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip. With food "edutainment" at the forefront of the Famous Foods experience, guests can enjoy Michelin-awarded meals at an affordable price while learning about the different cultures and origins of these authentic cuisines. Famous Foods will also feature two commissioned art pieces by Red Hong Yi, a popular Chinese-Malaysian contemporary artist known for her mixed media interpretations. Anchoring the space will stand a 10-foot tall Lucky Cat sculpture made entirely of gold coins, while a distinct eight-tone mural made of 18,000 tea bags welcomes guests upon arrival.

"Famous Foods will transport guests to an authentic Asian hawker market - an experience that's never been replicated in the U.S.," said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. "After months of planning and carefully curating the perfect mix of partners, Zouk Group is thrilled to be able to unveil this special culinary concept to the city of Las Vegas, and equally as excited to bring it to the Strip's most anticipated new resort."

"The addition of Famous Foods to Resorts World Las Vegas's culinary portfolio will bring a completely new kind of tasting experience to the Strip," said Bart Mahoney, Resorts World Las Vegas Vice President of Food & Beverage. "We look forward to welcoming many of these concepts to the U.S. for the first time and offering a truly unique dining lineup inspired by Asia's rich history, lifestyle and culture."

Primed to be one of the top food experiences in the city, Famous Foods will feature the following eateries:

Eastern Stalls

Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling – Serving traditional Shandong dumplings and hand-pulled noodle dishes made fresh daily, earning the Au Chun restaurant the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand recognition from 2013 to 2021.



– Serving traditional dumplings and hand-pulled noodle dishes made fresh daily, earning the Au Chun restaurant the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand recognition from 2013 to 2021. Boon Tong Kee – With recipes originating in Singapore's Chinatown in 1979, the Boon Tong Kee food stall at Famous Foods will serve its traditional Hainanese chicken rice, featuring poached tender chicken paired with rice cooked in chicken broth.



– With recipes originating in Chinatown in 1979, the Boon Tong Kee food stall at Famous Foods will serve its traditional Hainanese chicken rice, featuring poached tender chicken paired with rice cooked in chicken broth. FUHU Shack – FUHU Shack is a casual outpost of Zouk Group and Resorts World's vibe dining restaurant, FUHU, serving up a western reinterpretation of one of China's most desired dishes with Peking Duck Burritos.



– FUHU Shack is a casual outpost of Zouk Group and Resorts World's vibe dining restaurant, FUHU, serving up a western reinterpretation of one of most desired dishes with Peking Duck Burritos. Geylang Claypot Rice – Founded over 40 years ago and one of Singapore's favorite claypot eateries, Geylang Claypot Rice earned a Michelin Plate in 2016 and will serve up traditional Southeast Asian rice dishes slowly cooked in traditional claypots with a variety of savory ingredients.



– Founded over 40 years ago and one of favorite claypot eateries, Geylang Claypot Rice earned a in 2016 and will serve up traditional Southeast Asian rice dishes slowly cooked in traditional claypots with a variety of savory ingredients. Googgle Man's Char Kuey Teow – Using traditional charcoal-fired stoves, Chef Ah Guan ensures that every strand of noodle is expertly fried to produce a smoky aroma called 'wok hei' or 'dragon's breath.' The Char Kuey Teow food stall will serve rice and egg noodles delicately fried with fresh seafood, vegetables and more - a popular comfort food for many across parts of Southeast Asia .



– Using traditional charcoal-fired stoves, Chef Ah Guan ensures that every strand of noodle is expertly fried to produce a smoky aroma called 'wok hei' or 'dragon's breath.' The Char Kuey Teow food stall will serve rice and egg noodles delicately fried with fresh seafood, vegetables and more - a popular comfort food for many across parts of . Pepita's Kitchen – Creator and owner of Pepita's Kitchen, Dedet de la Fuente (or 'Lechon Diva' as she's affectionately known) quickly made her mark on Manila's local food scene with her exclusive 12-course private degustation dinners featuring her stuffed lechon creations that are commonly frequented by stars such as Martha Stewart and Adam Richman , and visited by the late Anthony Bourdain . Pepita's Kitchen food stall will offer a sampling of the Lechon Diva's delectable lechon staples.



– Creator and owner of Pepita's Kitchen, Dedet de la Fuente (or 'Lechon Diva' as she's affectionately known) quickly made her mark on local food scene with her exclusive 12-course private degustation dinners featuring her stuffed lechon creations that are commonly frequented by stars such as and , and visited by the late . Pepita's Kitchen food stall will offer a sampling of the Lechon Diva's delectable lechon staples. Springleaf Prata Place – A family-themed concept from Singapore , Springleaf Prata Place offers authentic cuisine from South India . Roti canai masters use generational family recipes, earning the restaurant a Michelin Plate and the distinguished recognition as the Michelin Guide's only roti canai eatery. The Springleaf Prata Place food stall will serve delicious staples including Chicken Curry and Teh Tarik , a frothy, hot milk tea commonly enjoyed in Singapore .



– A family-themed concept from , Springleaf Prata Place offers authentic cuisine from . Roti canai masters use generational family recipes, earning the restaurant a and the distinguished recognition as the Michelin Guide's only roti canai eatery. The Springleaf Prata Place food stall will serve delicious staples including Chicken Curry and , a frothy, hot milk tea commonly enjoyed in . Ten Suns Braised Beef – A legendary, family-run Thai beef noodle shop located in Bangkok Old Town that received a Bib Gourmand recognition from the Michelin Guide in 2019, 2020 and 2021.



– A legendary, family-run Thai beef noodle shop located in Bangkok Old Town that received a Bib Gourmand recognition from the Michelin Guide in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Tiger Sugar – The Taiwanese bubble tea shop, best known for their famous Black Sugar Boba Milk, brings their signature syrup-streaked drinks to the Las Vegas Strip featuring a menu of cold black tea varieties.



– The Taiwanese bubble tea shop, best known for their famous Black Sugar Boba Milk, brings their signature syrup-streaked drinks to the Las Vegas Strip featuring a menu of cold black tea varieties. Dessert – Serving an array of sweet treats from around the world, the dessert stall at Famous Foods will feature gourmet cookies, Instagrammable treats and pre-packaged goodies.



– Serving an array of sweet treats from around the world, the dessert stall at Famous Foods will feature gourmet cookies, Instagrammable treats and pre-packaged goodies. Mamak – The translation for a sundry store in Singapore , Mamak will sell merchandise, unique snacks and keepsakes including take-home food kits, books and more for guests to commemorate their experience.

Western Stalls

Streetbird Las Vegas – Streetbird Las Vegas is James Beard Award-winning Chef Marcus Samuelsson's love letter to one of America's favorite foods: fried chicken. Streetbird Las Vegas will highlight Samuelsson's take on comfort food classics including his famous Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle, Wild Wild Wings, and Mac 'n Greens.



– Streetbird Las Vegas is Award-winning Chef love letter to one of America's favorite foods: fried chicken. Streetbird Las Vegas will highlight Samuelsson's take on comfort food classics including his famous Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle, Wild Wild Wings, and Mac 'n Greens. Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori – Created by GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki and his restaurateur brother Kevin Aoki , this Japanese and anime-inspired concept will feature a variety of yakitori, kushiyaki and yaki onigiri along with a selection of signature drinks and mochi.



– Created by GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer and his restaurateur brother , this Japanese and anime-inspired concept will feature a variety of yakitori, kushiyaki and yaki onigiri along with a selection of signature drinks and mochi. Mozz Bar by James Trees – An Italian food counter from James Beard Award finalist James Trees of Las Vegas favorite Esther's Kitchen offering fresh mozzarella and burrata, housemade bread, small bites and signature sandwiches including chicken and eggplant parmesan.



– An Italian food counter from Award finalist of favorite Esther's Kitchen offering fresh mozzarella and burrata, housemade bread, small bites and signature sandwiches including chicken and eggplant parmesan. Blood Bros. BBQ – A critically acclaimed Houston hotspot that will serve up classic Texas barbecue with the occasional Chinese and Vietnamese twist.



– A critically acclaimed hotspot that will serve up classic barbecue with the occasional Chinese and Vietnamese twist. Nori Bar – Nori Bar offers an authentic sushi experience, including signature made-to-order handrolls and sashimi using high-quality ingredients, warm seasoned rice, chilled seafood and crisp nori along with a menu of eclectic sakes, matcha green tea, seasonal teas and Japanese beer – all on tap.



– offers an authentic sushi experience, including signature made-to-order handrolls and sashimi using high-quality ingredients, warm seasoned rice, chilled seafood and crisp nori along with a menu of eclectic sakes, matcha green tea, seasonal teas and Japanese beer – all on tap. Famous Foods Center Bar – A high-energy 16-seat center bar featuring an innovative self-pour and automated beer system that will offer a rotating selection of dozens of beers from around the world, along with cocktails and wine on tap.



– A high-energy 16-seat center bar featuring an innovative self-pour and automated beer system that will offer a rotating selection of dozens of beers from around the world, along with cocktails and wine on tap. Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den – An elegantly grunge speakeasy discretely tucked away offering guests a laidback hangout and an expertly crafted mixology program.

Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group previously announced their partnership in November 2020 to bring multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the 3,500-room integrated resort, including world-class nightclub and dayclub venues, Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub; as well as RedTail, a new-style social gaming bar, and FUHU, a high-energy contemporary Asian dining venue.



Additional food and beverage concepts opening at Resorts World Las Vegas will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group collectively employs approximately 56,000 people and is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com .

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 29-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group now oversees all club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, on board Genting-owned cruise ship, and soon to come, Las Vegas. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

