ZS and Datavant announce strategic partnership to enable patient data linkage for life sciences companies

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, and ZS, a leading global professional services firm, announced a strategic partnership enabling ZS to deploy Datavant's technology on behalf of its clients.

ZS will use Datavant's patient-level, privacy-protecting linking technology to link together multiple datasets in Datavant's open data ecosystem in order to build custom data fabrics with its clients. These custom data fabrics will link multiple data sources at the patient level. In turn, this linked data will support ZS's analytics offerings, including its global analytics platform, REVO™, patient data management and AI offerings. The insights generated from these analytics can be used to drive greater efficiency in clinical trials, develop holistic understandings of the patient journey, and support development and commercialization strategies across therapeutic areas.

"In order to realize the full value of AI and other leading-edge analytics techniques in the healthcare industry, we must be able to link together numerous data sets to fully understand the patient journey," said Florent Moise, managing principal, Data Strategy, at ZS. "We applaud recent efforts of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology to promote interoperability, and we are excited to partner with Datavant to create custom data fabrics for our clients."

"ZS is a leader in providing innovative AI and analytics solutions to the life sciences industry, enabling the industry to more quickly deliver life-changing innovations to patients," said Datavant CEO Travis May. "Datavant technology will enable ZS and its clients to use the best data from the open data ecosystem to answer specific commercial and research questions. We are thrilled to support ZS's goal of advancing the use of data and analytics within the healthcare industry, in turn benefiting patients globally."

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 7,000-plus ZSers in more than 25 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Datavant:

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

SOURCE Datavant

Related Links

http://www.datavant.com

