ZS Earns 100 Percent on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 LGBTQ Workplace Equality Scorecard

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global professional services firm ZS is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality once again with a top score of 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's nationally recognized benchmarking survey and report on corporate practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality. After a rigorous assessment of company policies and practices, ZS proudly joins the ranks of hundreds of major U.S. businesses, which also received top marks.

Each year, the CEI survey evaluates policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

"Inclusion and diversity are integral components of our unique culture at ZS – something we are incredibly proud of and are conscious of preserving," said Managing Director Chris Wright. "One of our goals is to foster an environment that instills a sense of belonging in all ZS people, and receiving this recognition affirms that we are on the right track."

ZS's Pride@ZS network — an affinity group for LGBTQ ZSers and allies that promotes diversity and inclusiveness at work and beyond through education, social events and community outreach – has been a driving force for the firm's ability to satisfy the CEI criteria.

"We are honored to once again be recognized with a perfect score, but we understand our work is not done," said Natalie Hanson, ZS principal and Pride@ZS leader. "It is our responsibility to ensure that all ZSers feel comfortable to bring their authentic selves to work. We will continue to invest in creating a welcoming environment for our increasingly diverse employee group."

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan – businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

In addition to Pride@ZS, ZS supports and empowers a variety of business resource groups that promote an inclusive and diverse workplace such as the Women's Leadership Initiative, Black & Hispanic Alliance and Veterans@ZS.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side-by-side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 7,000-plus ZSers in 27 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

