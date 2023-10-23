ZTE: develop gigabit broadband and expand smart home applications

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the development of fiber-based transformation and the rise of high-bandwidth services, ZTE believes that gigabit-to-the-home, gigabit Wi-Fi, and gigabit networking are inevitable choices for users to enjoy gigabit experience. Technical iteration is required at the level of bandwidth, coverage, and management cloud platforms to improve user experience and develop new services. 

Home bandwidth is the basis of the gigabit-to-the-home. XGS-PON can be deployed to guarantee various scenarios of future services, stabilize existing users, and attract high-value new users. Now is the perfect time to deploy. 

Wi-Fi performance is the key of gigabit connectivity. The Wi-Fi 6 technology is applicable to the application scenarios of large bandwidth, low latency, and wide connection. ZTE predicts that the Wi-Fi 6 market share will continue growing in the Americas.

Network coverage is the top priority of the gigabit networking. The Mesh solution allows whole-home coverage and wireless roaming. The ZTE Mesh solution has been put into large-scale commercial use in many operators worldwide. FTTR offers the real "whole-home ultra-gigabit", and has been commercially available on a large scale in China and piloted in Europe, Asia-Pacific, America, and Middle East. It will be gradually commercialized and become a mainstream solution in the future. 

Ultimate experience is the final goal of the smart home. The cloud platform, the mainstream choice of operators, makes visible and manageable devices and networks in the home, cutting O&M costs and improving user experience. The ZTE SCP solution already has mature commercial experience.

Video service based on IPC, natural language interaction and the ATV ecosystem is the core of smart home services. As the entry to video services and smart home control, the ZTE far-field voice STB is based on the Android TV ecosystem and integrate more innovative value-added services for operators. The IPC smart camera and the integrated STB improve customer competitiveness. 

ZTE adheres to continuous innovation and works with its partners to deepen cooperation. It can deploy the XGS-PON gateway for the gigabit-to-the-home, the Wi-Fi 6 for gigabit connections, the Mesh and FTTR solution for wider network coverage, and SCP for smart home services to increase operator management capabilities and user experience, complete real whole-home gigabit networking, and fully upgrade home network technologies for operators.

