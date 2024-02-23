ZTE set to bring brilliant 5G-A highlights to MWC 2024, unfolding the intelligent future

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, is proud to unveil the highlights of 5G-A during the Mobile World Congress 2024. This initiative aims to unlock the full potential of 5G technology and create infinite value.

Green Infrastructure Pursuing the Bit-Watt Perfect Curve

Unveiling ZTE 5G-A Highlights at MWC2024

Industry's first constant PA efficiency radio platform for optimal performance

The latest radio platform achieves near-constant PA efficiency, ensuring optimal performance at all times. This enables 25-30 percentage points higher PA efficiency and 35% lower RRU power consumption than the industry average.

0 bit 0 watt with industry-first hibernation

The industry's first hibernation technology has been deployed at scale across over 300,000 AAUs to reduce the power consumption of AAU to as low as 5 watts when there is no traffic. This technology has also been applied to RRU, helping achieve power consumption as low as 3 watts when there is no traffic. For small cells, hibernation enables 0 watts for pRRUs when there is no traffic, and the cell can be awakened in seconds when there are any attempts of service access.

5G-A B2C: Seamless 10Gbps+ Experiences

Uni-Radio enables site simplification with 10 times fewer radios

The Uni-Radio (A+P) achieves extremely simplified integration of 7-bands into 1, with dual-band AAU, the industry's unique 5-band UBR and FDD full-band antenna, achieving a reduction of radio units from 10 to 1.

Industry-unique 12TR RRU goes extremely green, enabling superior energy efficiency

The industry-unique dual-band 12TR RRU evolves based on a new platform, achieving near-constant PA efficiency. This enables a 35% lower RRU power consumption than the industry average. With the industry's first RF pooling, the 12TR RRU enables inter-sector output power sharing. For any given sector, 4*120W can be used as 4x160W, achieving higher power efficiency.

Industry's highest integration FDD Massive MIMO pushes the 4G capacity envelope even further

The tri-band FDD Massive MIMO supports all RATs from 2G to 5G and NB-IoT with an impressive 640W output power in only 115L, achieving up to 6 times throughput improvement. Additionally, AI beamforming enhances FDD Massive MIMO performance by 30%, while the industry-unique beam-level DSS optimizes spectrum utilization, achieving an additional 10% data rate gain.

Industry's largest bandwidth mmWave AAU empowers 5G-A 10Gbps+ experience

The industry's largest 1.6GHz bandwidth mmWave AAU enables single cell to achieve 28Gbps+ capacity, empowering 10Gbps+ experiences. It serves for diverse scenarios, including fixed wireless access (FWA), large-bandwidth mobile backhaul, and UHD live broadcasting, among others.

5G-A B2B: Network-Cloud Integration, Service Commissioning in One Hour

UniEngine: All-in-one-box private 5G solution for core productions

UniEngine realizes all-in-one integration of 5G core, 5G RAN, and simplified O&M, while providing powerful computing to enable effortless deployment of 3rd party applications. Enhanced deterministic capabilities of RAN offer much improved service guarantees. The simplified O&M significantly assists even less experienced enterprises in rolling out their private 5G networks and enables end-to-end service performance monitoring.

Indoor 5G-A CampSite creates new possibilities for TV broadcasting and VR entertainment

The suitcase-sized CampSite is easy to deploy by one person. It integrates communication and computing, enabling 5G-A network setup within one hour. Additionally, with the inclusion of MiCell, the industry's first mmWave distributed micro-cell and IF pooling solution, it achieves 2,500m2 coverage, providing up to 6Gbps downlink or 4Gbps uplink, with ultra-low latency of [email protected]% and high reliability. CampSite facilitates new use cases such as 5G-powered TV broadcasting, wireless large-scale and backpack-free VR entertainment, among others.

5G-A B2X: Boosting the New Economy

Ultra-reliable 5G-A network and edge-cloud integration realize cost-efficient V2X for smart transportation

ZTE deployed the first 5G-A based vehicle-road-cloud integrated V2X network, empowering autonomous driving and enhancing traffic efficiency. The ultra-reliable network and the edge-cloud at base-station achieve [email protected]% latency, enabling L4 autonomous driving for L2 vehicles at speeds of up to 60km/h.

5G-A NTN realizes universal connectivity through space-ground integration

ZTE has developed the industry's first NTN ground base station and completed the world's first 5G IoT-NTN direct-to-cell trial over the S-band as well as the industry's first maritime trial and NR-NTN lab and field trials. These efforts aim to provide capabilities for emergency communication, wide-area IoT, and internet services.

Ubiquitous Intelligence: Achieving All-Round High Efficiency

5G-A BBU, the integration of communication and computation for rich AI applications

5G-A BBU achieves seamless integration of communication and computation capabilities. Leveraging its computation capability, base-station native AI enhances RAN intelligence, enabling highly efficient service guarantees to boost traffic, implement more precise power-saving strategies, and facilitate L4 autonomous network O&M. By opening the computation resource open to third parties, cost-efficient app deployment at the base station becomes possible, enriching the range of new applications.

AIGC empowered uSmartNet commercial used during a grand sports event in Asia

Based on AIGC and digital twin technology, ZTE's uSmartNet achieved the industry's first smart games assurance during the event. This accomplishment resulted in zero major issue and zero major customer complaints, improving operational efficiency by 15% and reducing workload by 30%.

ABOUT ZTE:

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, and its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

