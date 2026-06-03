ZTS DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Zoetis Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: Four Corrective Disclosures Over Nine Months Stripped $64.50 Per Share From Zoetis Stock

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) to contact the firm. Those who purchased ZTS securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Zoetis shares declined a cumulative loss exceeding 42% throughout the class period as the market reacted to four successive revelations from the company. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2026.

January 14, 2025 — Optimistic Projections Set the Stage

At the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, management characterized Zoetis' Companion Animal portfolio as a durable growth engine. The Company projected its dermatology total addressable market would reach $2.5 billion by 2028, representing an 11% compound annual growth rate. Management described Librela as "the best launch ever in animal health" and dismissed competitive threats to Simparica Trio, citing 25% growth during the first year of direct competition.

August 5, 2025 — First Cracks Appear in Pain Franchise

Zoetis released second quarter 2025 results that revealed unexpected weakness in its flagship pain franchise. Analysts focused on deteriorating demand trends within the Companion Animal portfolio and the implications for long-term growth sustainability. Despite raising full-year guidance, the corrective information caused:

ZTS shares fell $5.69 per share (3.8%) to close at $146.12

Analysts flagged Librela demand deceleration for the first time

Management continued to claim franchises had "significant runway for continued, durable growth"

November 4, 2025 — Growth Slowdown Accelerates Across Franchises

Third quarter results showed slowing growth across key Companion Animal franchises. The Company lowered its full-year sales outlook and disclosed continued Librela weakness alongside increased competitive pressure in dermatology and parasiticides. The filing states ZTS dropped $19.89 per share (13.8%) to close at $124.46.

February 12, 2026 — Competitive Pressures Acknowledged But Minimized

Fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results confirmed further slowing growth. As detailed in the action, the Company acknowledged increasing competitive pressures but claimed competitors were achieving only "very limited impact." ZTS fell $3.03 per share (2.35%) to close at $125.64.

May 7, 2026 — Full Scope of Deterioration Revealed

First quarter 2026 results exposed significant deterioration across the entire Companion Animal business. The Company admitted share loss was "being amplified by a derm market with declining patient volume in the clinic," that pet owners demonstrated "increased price sensitivity," and that new competitive entrants had "not yet translated into overall market expansion." Full-year guidance was sharply reduced. ZTS plummeted $23.91 per share (21.5%) to close at $87.31.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology in this case raises important questions about why investors were repeatedly reassured about franchise strength while competitive and safety headwinds were intensifying quarter after quarter." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

See if you can recover losses from your ZTS investment or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: When did Zoetis allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026. During this period, the complaint alleges Zoetis made materially false or misleading statements about the competitive strength and growth trajectory of its Companion Animal products. The alleged fraud was revealed through four corrective disclosures that caused significant stock declines.

Q: How much did ZTS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.5% on the final corrective disclosure alone, a decline of $23.91 per share. Cumulatively, ZTS declined from a share price of $151.81 prior to the first alleged corrective disclosure to ultimately settle at $87.31 following the fourth, representing losses exceeding 42% for investors who purchased near the high.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP