ZTS Shareholder Alert: Zoetis Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Concealed FDA Safety Warnings and Competitive Market Share Erosion That Cost ZTS Investors Billions

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: January 14, 2025 through May 6, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

Zoetis shares collapsed 21.5%, a loss of nearly $24 per share, as the market learned the Company's Companion Animal franchise was under far greater pressure than management disclosed. The Court has set July 27, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged FDA Safety Concealment and Its Market Consequences

In December 2024, the FDA issued a "Dear Veterinarian" letter describing severe adverse neurological events in dogs treated with Librela, including seizures, paresis, recumbency, and death. The lawsuit asserts that management minimized the letter's significance to investors, characterizing it as "terribly helpful" and "consistent with what we've been telling them." In reality, the action claims, veterinarian confidence in prescribing Librela was deteriorating sharply, directly undermining the growth trajectory management promoted.

A label update warning of neurological and mobility-related events was subsequently applied to Librela. Rather than disclose the prescribing slowdown this triggered, the Company allegedly continued to tout "very strong satisfaction levels" and "record penetration" among clinics.

Elanco's Competitive Threat and the Dermatology and Parasiticide Erosion

The lawsuit contends that management concealed the pace at which Elanco's newly launched therapies were capturing market share:

Elanco's Zenrelia, launched in late 2024, was marketed as comparable or superior to Apoquel at a lower price, directly threatening Zoetis' dermatology dominance

Elanco's Credelio Quattro offered tapeworm coverage Simparica Trio lacked and was priced below Trio, accelerating competitive switching

Management repeatedly claimed competitors were having "very limited impact" and that Trio had "not experienced year-over-year patient share loss"

By May 2026, the Company admitted "share loss is being amplified by a derm market with declining patient volume in the clinic"

The $2.5 billion dermatology TAM projection (11% CAGR) that underpinned Zoetis' premium valuation was built on market leadership claims that were allegedly crumbling

Why Alleged Concealment of Competitive Dynamics Matters to ZTS Investors

As alleged in the action, Zoetis portrayed its Companion Animal segment as insulated from competitive threats through "first mover advantage," "strong commercial relationships," and "customer loyalty." These representations allegedly masked a reality where lower-priced rivals with broader label claims were systematically eroding prescription volumes, veterinarian preference, and pricing power across all three major franchises simultaneously.

The lawsuit claims that when management finally acknowledged on May 7, 2026 that "competition intensified across key pet care categories" and "pet owners demonstrated increased price sensitivity," the stock lost 21.5% in a single session.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company faces intensifying competition and regulatory headwinds that threaten its core revenue streams, shareholders are entitled to know." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (888) SueWallSt.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the ZTS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ZTS stock or securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ZTS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Zoetis made materially false or misleading statements regarding the competitive strength of its Companion Animal franchise, the impact of FDA safety warnings on Librela prescribing trends, and the degree to which Elanco's new products were capturing market share from Simparica Trio and Apoquel/Cytopoint. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What is the ZTS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 27, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com