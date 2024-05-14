Zum Named to CNBC Disruptor 50 List for Modernizing School Transportation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zūm , the leader in modern school transportation, announced that it has been named to the 2024 CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

CNBC's Disruptor 50, an annual list, honors 50 game-changing private companies using breakthrough technology to transform industries. This is the second year Zum has been recognized by CNBC.

"We are honored to once again be part of CNBC's Disruptor 50, alongside other leading companies that are making an impact through innovation," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "I founded Zum to fix student transportation and ensure working families didn't have to choose between work and caring for their children. Today, Zum is proud to be ushering in a new era of increased safety, reliability, and sustainability for families across the country."

Zum unifies parents, students, school administrators, and drivers on a single personalized end-to-end technology platform, enabling never-before achieved levels of visibility and data-backed accountability. Through the Zum app, parents can view a profile of their child's bus driver, along with real-time tracking and notifications about their school bus location and their child's pickup or dropoff status. Zum also allows administrators to optimize routes and provides staff with real-time data and performance reports.

Zum is the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S. Through its Net Zero Initiative , the company is leading in electric school bus conversion.

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Connecticut, and Missouri. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable, and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

The full 2024 Disruptor 50 list can be viewed at cnbc.com/disruptors .

About Zum

Zum has reimagined student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

