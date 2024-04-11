Zum to Host School Bus Driver Hiring Event for Omaha

Certified drivers and new candidates are encouraged to attend April 16 event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm will host a second hiring event for school bus drivers on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Element Omaha Midtown Crossing (3253 Dodge St., Omaha, NE 68131).

Zum is hiring 230 school bus drivers to transport students beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Existing school bus drivers as well as anyone considering a new career as a school bus driver are encouraged to attend.

Zūm will host a second hiring event for school bus drivers on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Element Omaha Midtown Crossing (3253 Dodge St., Omaha, NE 68131).

Zum offers competitive wages and modern benefits for all drivers and staff, as well as top-of-the-line buses, equipment, and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"Drivers are at the center of what we do at Zum, and we have solved bus driver shortages in many of the districts that we serve," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We look forward to meeting existing drivers and those looking for a new career at this event, and we're excited to be working with this vital school community to deliver safe, reliable and equitable student transportation."

Zum is a "Great Places to Work" certified company and takes pride in becoming a "choice employer" in any city where it has partnerships. Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Connecticut. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm