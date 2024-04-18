Zum to Host Second School Bus Driver Hiring Event for Reading Public Schools

Certified drivers and new candidates are welcome at April 23 event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm will host a hiring event for school bus drivers on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Residence Inn (45 Berkshire Ct., Wyomissing, PA 19610).

Zum is hiring 120 school bus drivers and attendants to serve the families of Reading Public Schools beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Existing school bus drivers as well as anyone considering a new career are encouraged to attend.

Zūm will host a hiring event for school bus drivers on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Residence Inn (45 Berkshire Ct., Wyomissing, PA 19610).

Zum offers higher wages, guaranteed hours and modern benefits for all drivers and staff, as well as top-of-the-line air-conditioned buses, equipment and technology to enhance safety and comfort for students and drivers and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable. Advanced training and certification programs include extensive ongoing training in transporting students with diverse needs and disabilities.

"As we prepare for the coming school year, we're excited to expand our team of drivers and staff in Reading," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "We deeply value bus drivers, who are the center of what we do at Zum. We look forward to meeting everyone at this event and, in the fall, ensuring all students have access to safe, reliable and equitable student transportation."

Zum is known for alleviating school bus driver shortages and is a "Great Places to Work" certified company. Anyone interested in driving or who knows someone interested that cannot attend one of Zum's hiring events can apply here .

Zum manages and operates student transportation in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Tennessee with significant operations launching this year in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Connecticut. To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools across the nation to deliver safe, reliable and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

About Zum:

Zum has modernized student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system, and developed sustainable ways to charge the grid. Zum's robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of modern families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with its transition to EV electric buses. Zum is available nationwide, serving more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield, Vice President of Communications - [email protected]

SOURCE Zūm