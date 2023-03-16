Zus Health Closes Financing, Signs Partnership with Elation Health, to Accelerate Growth of its Data Service to Provide Connective Tissue for Healthcare

BOSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zus Health , (pronounced "Zoose"), a next-generation shared health data platform bringing distributed patient data directly to the point of care, announced today that the company has closed a $40 million financing. Investors include JAZZ Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, Maverick Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Zus will use this funding to continue growing its platform with additional unique data sources, workflow and referral solutions, and integration pathways to empower healthcare providers to leverage external patient data in their care and collaborate around a shared patient record.

In addition, Elation Health , the fastest-growing technology platform for high-value primary care currently supporting millions of patients, is enhancing its own data collaboration systems by integrating the Zus Aggregated Profile. Clinicians will be able to access expanded patient records from hospitals, clinics, labs, and pharmacies in real-time that help ensure the highest-quality care.

"The Zus partnership will drastically accelerate Elation's ability to build out market-leading EHR solutions to support population health and value-based care initiatives," said Kyna Fong, CEO and co-founder of Elation Health. "Together, Elation and Zus are optimizing how external health data is synthesized within the EHR platform, which will support many of our key goals, such as reducing clinician burden, strengthening the patient-physician relationship, and driving primary care success."

Healthcare data today remains highly fragmented, with providers frequently spending more time gathering patient data and entering it into their EMR than with their patients delivering care. The industry desperately lacks information fluidity, and with that a shared, consistent understanding across providers of how and when their patients are interacting with the healthcare system. Zus is building a healthcare common ground. In order for healthcare technology to deliver on the promise of transforming care delivery, patient data must be rapidly, accurately, and securely moving through the healthcare system to the right place at the right time. With its connected data platform, Zus is uniquely positioned to address these needs and enable the long-awaited collaborative healthcare ecosystem.

"We have found a critically important role for Zus as the common information ground behind the many great electronic medical records, CRMs, and patient care technologies that healthcare works with," said Zus CEO Jonathan Bush. "What has been long overdue is a vision of digestible, comprehensive patient information at the point of care, which Zus is uniquely situated to bring about."

The Zus platform is centered around the Zus Aggregated Profile , or ZAP, which represents a single, comprehensive, and actionable view of a patient's healthcare information. Alongside the ZAP, the Zus platform includes a FHIR-native data store and is built on common patient record technology to facilitate real-time, cross-provider insights into every patient, which saves customers a significant amount of time in their daily operations. The companies succeeding in healthcare today are those that have proven they can truly scale, and the ZAP enables provider scalability by empowering customers to serve a higher volume of patients without compromising on care quality or drastically increasing personnel.

Along with providing physician, clinical staff, and developer time-savings, patient data access can also lead to improved health outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and greater cost savings for healthcare organizations by facilitating more informed, holistic care and fewer duplicated tests and procedures. Ultimately, Zus plans to scale its platform to become the go-to source of aggregated health records for Americans, replacing pages of unstructured data from PDFs and faxes with an always-on network of healthcare insights.

"Zus's ability in this market to secure the capital and support they need to really scale their platform is a testament to the potential of the company to create the connective tissue for healthcare," said Andrew Firlik, Managing Partner at JAZZ Venture Partners and newly added Zus board member. "Healthcare has needed a shared patient record for decades at this point, and we believe Zus is our best hope to achieve this vision and help deliver on the promise of technology-enabled care."

About Zus Health

Zus Health is a shared health data platform designed to accelerate healthcare data interoperability by providing easy-to-use patient data at the point of care via API, embedded components, and direct EHR integrations. Founded in 2020 by Jonathan Bush, co-founder and former CEO of athenahealth, Zus partners with HIEs and other data networks to aggregate patient clinical history and then translates that history into user-friendly information at the point of care. Their networks provide access to data across 70K+ provider sites and 270M+ patients. Zus's mission is to catalyze healthcare's greatest innovators by maximizing the value of patient insights - so that they can build up, not around. To learn more, visit www.zushealth.com .

SOURCE Zus Health