zvoove Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of Freematica

LOHNE, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software provider for temporary staffing and blue collar industries in Europe, is proud to announce its acquisition of Freematica, the number one provider of SaaS ERP software for temporary staffing, security and cleaning agencies in Spain. This strategic acquisition marks yet another significant milestone for zvoove, solidifying its presence in Europe and extending its reach into the Americas with Freematica's offices in Mexico and Colombia.

In addition to their client base in temporary staffing, Freematica's largest business is in the private security sector. This is a logical next step for zvoove, presenting opportunities to diversify and expand into an adjacent growing blue collar market segment.

This acquisition underscores zvoove's mission to expanding its global footprint and offering the world's widest and most compelling portfolio of innovative solutions tailored for the temporary staffing, cleaning and private security industries. Freematica's strong market position in Spain and Latin America aligns perfectly with zvoove's strategic vision.

Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove, stated: "The acquisition of Freematica is a pivotal step in our growth strategy. By joining forces with Freematica, we not only strengthen our market leadership in the temporary staffing industries in Europe by entering the Spanish market, one of the biggest markets in Europe, we also become a leading software provider to the private security industry and gain a first foothold in the Americas. This move allows us to even better serve our global customers with an expanded and localised product and service offering. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to accelerating our global growth trajectory and expanding our market leadership in terms of technology, solutions and people in the industries we serve."

Andrés Martín, Co-Founder of Freematica, added: "We are thrilled to become part of zvoove. Our combined expertise and resources will provide unparalleled value to our existing and new clients and the industry as a whole. This acquisition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are confident that together with zvoove, we will achieve new heights of innovation and market growth."

About zvoove

zvoove is the industry leading provider of cloud solutions for temporary staffing and blue collar industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of temporary staffing, cleaning and private security agencies, workers, and corporates, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for employees and reliable workforce for corporates zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 6,700 customers trust in zvoove. Today, they manage over 2.5m workers, EUR 17.5 bn in annual payroll and over two million applications per year via zvoove's platforms. zvoove employs 650 employees at 21 locations across Europe and Latin America.

About Freematica

Freematica specializes in delivering innovative cloud solutions designed for industries characterized by high mobility and turnover, such as Personal Security, Cleaning, Events, Temporary Staffing, and more. At the heart of their offerings is the e-Satellite® Business Engine, a cloud-based SaaS platform that combines exceptional accessibility, modularity, and security. This powerful tool empowers businesses to operate seamlessly from any location while ensuring top-tier data protection and compliance, making it an invaluable asset for modern, dynamic industries.

