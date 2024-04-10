Zymo Research Introduces A New Graduate Student Starter Pack for Life Science Researchers

Apr 10, 2024, 14:35 ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corp., a leader in biotechnology innovation, has unveiled the company's 'Graduate Student Starter Pack'. This new program is dedicated to bolstering the next generation of life science researchers by providing them with complimentary, full-sized kits and essential laboratory supplies. The 'Graduate Student Starter Pack' caters to diverse research needs with four options: DNA or RNA purification kits, Epigenetics bisulfite conversion kits, and Microbiomics sample preparation kits. With the provision of crucial research tools, Zymo Research fosters a community for students and researchers to unlock tomorrow's discoveries in biology and life sciences.
