Zymo Research Introduces A New Graduate Student Starter Pack for Life Science Researchers

For additional details or to Sign Up for the Graduate Student Starter Pack, please check out Zymo Research's Graduate Student Starter Pack.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Founded in 1994, Zymo Research is a privately-owned company with a strong focus on research and development, placing high value on innovation to create cutting-edge molecular tools tailored for the biotech sector. Guided by the motto "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is renowned for its innovative products, spanning epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Expanding beyond its historical leadership in epigenetics, the company is now revolutionizing sample collection, microbiome application solutions, recombinant protein and enzyme production, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) services. Zymo Research's commitment to simplicity and high quality is evident in their user-friendly solutions, reflecting their dedication to advancing scientific processes. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram for the latest updates on their contributions to the field of biotechnology.

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.