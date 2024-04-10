Zymo Research Introduces A New Graduate Student Starter Pack for Life Science Researchers

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corp., a leader in biotechnology innovation, has unveiled the company's 'Graduate Student Starter Pack'. This new program is dedicated to bolstering the next generation of life science researchers by providing them with complimentary, full-sized kits and essential laboratory supplies. The 'Graduate Student Starter Pack' caters to diverse research needs with four options: DNA or RNA purification kits, Epigenetics bisulfite conversion kits, and Microbiomics sample preparation kits. With the provision of crucial research tools, Zymo Research fosters a community for students and researchers to unlock tomorrow's discoveries in biology and life sciences.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Founded in 1994, Zymo Research is a privately-owned company with a strong focus on research and development, placing high value on innovation to create cutting-edge molecular tools tailored for the biotech sector. Guided by the motto "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is renowned for its innovative products, spanning epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Expanding beyond its historical leadership in epigenetics, the company is now revolutionizing sample collection, microbiome application solutions, recombinant protein and enzyme production, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) services. Zymo Research's commitment to simplicity and high quality is evident in their user-friendly solutions, reflecting their dedication to advancing scientific processes. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram for the latest updates on their contributions to the field of biotechnology.

