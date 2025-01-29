Zymo Research Launches Microbiome Grant to Support Innovation in Microbial Sciences

Zymo Research Corp.

Jan 29, 2025, 12:12 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research is proud to introduce the Master the Microbiome Grant, a global initiative dedicated to advancing research in microbiomics, metagenomics, and microbial sciences. This grant empowers researchers by providing access to industry-leading sample and library preparation solutions and services, as well as opportunities to share their research with the field at-large. By supporting scientists tackling pressing global health and environmental challenges, Zymo Research reaffirms its commitment to enabling breakthrough discoveries, while ensuring researchers have the resources they need to continue pushing the boundaries of microbial exploration.

Grant Details

  • Grand Prize: A $5,000 USD credit for any of Zymo Research's microbiome products and services, plus an invitation with travel and accommodations to present at ASM Microbe 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

  • Four Finalists: Each will receive a $2,500 USD credit for any of Zymo Research's microbiome products and services.

Eligibility and Deadlines
This grant is open to researchers worldwide. Proposals must be original and align with the grant's mission of advancing microbiome science. Applications are due by March 31, 2025, with winners announced by April 30, 2025.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research, a privately owned biotech company founded in 1994, is a global leader in molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," Zymo Research is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address complex scientific challenges.

Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including sample collection reagents and devices, DNA/RNA purification kits, and NGS library preparation kits, as well as microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and genomics sequencing services.

In addition to providing cutting-edge research tools, Zymo Research is committed to sustainability. By developing environmentally friendly solutions, the company strives to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future through scientific innovation.

For more information, please visit www.zymoresearch.com and follow on LinkedInBluesky, X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

