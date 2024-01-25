Zynamite® PX Shown to Boost Performance in High Level Athletes Within One Hour

New Study Demonstrated that National-Level Basketball Players in Greece were Faster and had Significantly Reduced Perceived Exertion

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc announced that a new double-blind, crossover study on award-winning Zynamite® PX showed significant performance improvements in high-intensity exercise for high-level athletes. Published in the journal Nutrients in January 2024, the study, conducted by academic researchers in Greece, examined the effects of a single dose of Zynamite PX on top Greek national basketball players during a basketball exercise stimulation test (BEST). Participants in the supplement group were faster, showing a statistically significant improvement in mean circuit lap time compared to those in the placebo group. The Zynamite PX group also showed a significant reduction in their subjective rating of perceived exertion, which is used to assess muscular effort and fatigue. Zynamite PX is a synergistic combination of a Mangifera indica extract and Sophora japonica extract (standardized to 50% quercetin) that offers a unique set of benefits in active/sports nutrition products. The ingredient is manufactured by Nektium Pharma, S.L. and marketed exclusively by PLT in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Published in the journal Nutrients in January 2024, the study, conducted by academic researchers in Greece, examined the effects of a single dose of Zynamite PX on top Greek national basketball players during a basketball exercise stimulation test (BEST). Participants in the supplement group were faster, showing a statistically significant improvement in mean circuit lap time compared to those in the placebo group. This is the second study that has shown significant performance improvements by athletes just one hour after supplementing with Zynamite PX - the previous study relating to improved power. This fast-acting performance improvement opens up a new range of commercial opportunities for sports nutrition consumer products companies.

According to Devin Stagg, Chief Operating Officer at PLT Health Solutions, the new study adds to knowledge on Zynamite PX as fast-acting support for enhanced exercise performance. "This is the second study that has shown significant performance improvements by athletes just one hour after supplementing with Zynamite PX – the previous study relating to improved power. This fast-acting performance improvement opens up a new range of commercial opportunities for sports nutrition consumer products companies," he said. "We are grateful and congratulate the team of scientists who conducted this exciting study," he said.

Study Shows Improved Performance for Elite Athletes

The study featured 38 male basketball players from the top three national teams in Greece. Both the Zynamite group and the placebo group were administered supplements one hour prior to testing. The BEST involved a circuit-based activity encompassing various movement distances. Before and after the BEST researchers measured heart rate, circuit time, sprint time, blood lactate levels, and the subjective ratings of muscle soreness and perceived exertion. Findings showed significant improvements in mean circuit time and perceived exertion for the Zynamite group.

Zynamite PX: More Power. One Dose. One Hour.

A 2019 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study was conducted to determine whether a single dose of Zynamite PX administered one hour before exercise would increase cycle-sprint performance. Subjects performed three Wingate sprint tests interspaced by 4 minutes and a final 15-second sprint after induced ischemia (blood flow restriction, which simulates exhaustion). Peak power was improved by 3.8% in one hour compared to placebo in subjects who took just one dose of Zynamite PX.

According to Jeremy Appleton, ND, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs, the extremely rapid increases in performance and recovery after limited use of Zynamite PX are eye-opening. "An increase in peak power of 3.8% might not seem impressive at first, but it is important to remember that we are comparing it to other studies where power results were achieved after much longer periods of supplementation. This offers a new type of benefit package to sports nutrition formulators we have not seen before," he said.

The new study, 'Effects of a Singular Dose of Mangiferin-Quercetin Supplementation on Basketball Performance: A Double-Blind Crossover Study of High-Level Male Players,' can be viewed here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38201999 .

For more information on this ingredient, visit www.plthealth.com/zynamite-px.

