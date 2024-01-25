Zynamite® PX Shown to Boost Performance in High Level Athletes Within One Hour

News provided by

PLT Health Solutions

25 Jan, 2024, 13:36 ET

New Study Demonstrated that National-Level Basketball Players in Greece were Faster and had Significantly Reduced Perceived Exertion

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc announced that a new double-blind, crossover study on award-winning Zynamite® PX showed significant performance improvements in high-intensity exercise for high-level athletes. Published in the journal Nutrients in January 2024, the study, conducted by academic researchers in Greece, examined the effects of a single dose of Zynamite PX on top Greek national basketball players during a basketball exercise stimulation test (BEST). Participants in the supplement group were faster, showing a statistically significant improvement in mean circuit lap time compared to those in the placebo group. The Zynamite PX group also showed a significant reduction in their subjective rating of perceived exertion, which is used to assess muscular effort and fatigue. Zynamite PX is a synergistic combination of a Mangifera indica extract and Sophora japonica extract (standardized to 50% quercetin) that offers a unique set of benefits in active/sports nutrition products. The ingredient is manufactured by Nektium Pharma, S.L. and marketed exclusively by PLT in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Continue Reading
Published in the journal Nutrients in January 2024, the study, conducted by academic researchers in Greece, examined the effects of a single dose of Zynamite PX on top Greek national basketball players during a basketball exercise stimulation test (BEST). Participants in the supplement group were faster, showing a statistically significant improvement in mean circuit lap time compared to those in the placebo group.
Published in the journal Nutrients in January 2024, the study, conducted by academic researchers in Greece, examined the effects of a single dose of Zynamite PX on top Greek national basketball players during a basketball exercise stimulation test (BEST). Participants in the supplement group were faster, showing a statistically significant improvement in mean circuit lap time compared to those in the placebo group.
This is the second study that has shown significant performance improvements by athletes just one hour after supplementing with Zynamite PX - the previous study relating to improved power. This fast-acting performance improvement opens up a new range of commercial opportunities for sports nutrition consumer products companies.
This is the second study that has shown significant performance improvements by athletes just one hour after supplementing with Zynamite PX - the previous study relating to improved power. This fast-acting performance improvement opens up a new range of commercial opportunities for sports nutrition consumer products companies.

According to Devin Stagg, Chief Operating Officer at PLT Health Solutions, the new study adds to knowledge on Zynamite PX as fast-acting support for enhanced exercise performance. "This is the second study that has shown significant performance improvements by athletes just one hour after supplementing with Zynamite PX – the previous study relating to improved power. This fast-acting performance improvement opens up a new range of commercial opportunities for sports nutrition consumer products companies," he said. "We are grateful and congratulate the team of scientists who conducted this exciting study," he said.

Study Shows Improved Performance for Elite Athletes
The study featured 38 male basketball players from the top three national teams in Greece. Both the Zynamite group and the placebo group were administered supplements one hour prior to testing. The BEST involved a circuit-based activity encompassing various movement distances. Before and after the BEST researchers measured heart rate, circuit time, sprint time, blood lactate levels, and the subjective ratings of muscle soreness and perceived exertion. Findings showed significant improvements in mean circuit time and perceived exertion for the Zynamite group.

Zynamite PX: More Power. One Dose. One Hour.
A 2019 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study was conducted to determine whether a single dose of Zynamite PX administered one hour before exercise would increase cycle-sprint performance. Subjects performed three Wingate sprint tests interspaced by 4 minutes and a final 15-second sprint after induced ischemia (blood flow restriction, which simulates exhaustion). Peak power was improved by 3.8% in one hour compared to placebo in subjects who took just one dose of Zynamite PX.

According to Jeremy Appleton, ND, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs, the extremely rapid increases in performance and recovery after limited use of Zynamite PX are eye-opening. "An increase in peak power of 3.8% might not seem impressive at first, but it is important to remember that we are comparing it to other studies where power results were achieved after much longer periods of supplementation. This offers a new type of benefit package to sports nutrition formulators we have not seen before," he said.

The new study, 'Effects of a Singular Dose of Mangiferin-Quercetin Supplementation on Basketball Performance: A Double-Blind Crossover Study of High-Level Male Players,' can be viewed here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38201999.

For more information on this ingredient, visit www.plthealth.com/zynamite-px.

Media Contact:
Mark Falconer 
Sciencewerks, LLC  
Voice: 407-412-9702
E-mail: [email protected]

















Company Contact:
Steve Fink, Vice President, Marketing
PLT Health Solutions, Inc.
Voice: 973-984-0900 x214
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions

Also from this source

Slendacor® Weight Management Complex Granted Patent for Research on Thermogenic Benefits

Slendacor® Weight Management Complex Granted Patent for Research on Thermogenic Benefits

PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Slendacor® Weight Management Complex has added to its intellectual property portfolio with a recently...
Earthlight® Whole Food Vitamin D Receives ANVISA Approval for Foods & Beverages in Brazilian Market

Earthlight® Whole Food Vitamin D Receives ANVISA Approval for Foods & Beverages in Brazilian Market

PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that Earthlight® Whole Food Vitamin D has received food and beverage approval from the Brazilian Health...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.