Zywave Adds Enhanced Customization, Management & Tracking Capabilities to its Industry-Leading Content Platform

MILWAUKEE, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance technology provider, Zywave, today announced several enhancements to its industry-leading content platform, Content Cloud, offering expanded customization options, content management capabilities and more robust analytics and reporting. The continual enhancements to Zywave's content offering demonstrate its commitment to providing the best possible tech tools to the insurance industry.

Content Customization

All Zywave Content Cloud users now have the ability to upload and dynamically apply unique header images to thousands of customizable Zywave content pieces, enabling them to instantly reflect their company's unique colors, brand and logo. The new customization options help insurance organizations maintain their brand's look and feel across multiple pieces and differentiate their marketing and messaging to stand out from the competition.

"One of Zywave's biggest drivers of innovation is the input we receive from our customers," said Eric Rentsch, Zywave's senior vice president of product management. "The ability to customize content was the number one enhancement request from our clients—and the first of many ways brokers will be enabled to customize Zywave content. We're excited to now provide that opportunity to users, in addition to a host of other impactful upgrades we've recently made to the platform."

Content Management

Storing, managing and accessing content is now easier than ever with another recent enhancement to Zywave's Content Cloud, called multi-agency content management, which enables users to organize content intelligently, tag it for dynamic sourcing and upload and share content for multiple locations. These capabilities are an extension of the Content Cloud's expansive file management features, which includes the ability to quickly and easily bulk upload multiple types of in-house, carrier or third-party content into Zywave's platform. Additional functionality includes the ability to create sub-folders, duplication detection and folder structure customization, all contributing to a more efficient and effective content management process.

Zywave continues to license even more third-party content from trusted industry leaders to give commercial insurance professionals the technical resources they need. Recently expanded third-party resources help identify and avoid workplace hazards, deliver better on-site inspections, interpret and use the most common forms, better understand regulations, and much more. These resources can be accessed, alongside Zywave's and your own agency-authored content, in one simple-to-search and easy-to-use content management system.

To make locating content even easier, Zywave's Smart Content Delivery dynamically recommends content to users based on unique account data. This means the most relevant resources automatically surface for a unique account, making finding the right content faster than ever before. This feature can also be utilized in conjunction with several leading CRM systems. Agencies that use a CRM can integrate with Zywave and the most relevant resources will automatically recommend in the systems they are already using.

Content Sharing

In 2020, Zywave added functionality to its content platform that enables users to share pieces of content directly from the platform to their social media channels, creating an even more streamlined user experience, and making social sharing quick and convenient. Expanding on that enhancement, Zywave recently launched a new shared content dashboard that provides immediate insights into how content distributed through the platform's "Share" mechanism is performing, broken down by channel, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Zywave's Client Portal and general sharing links, often utilized by sales producers and account managers in direct client communications. This capability enables users to easily view which content and channels are performing the best and optimize their strategy based on those insights.

"Both insurance professionals and insurance buyers are hungry for timely, relevant content that keeps them updated on the industry's latest legislation, trends and best practices," added Rentsch. "Zywave fulfills that need by helping our clients effectively distribute their knowledge and expertise, which is essential for keeping their clients informed of the ever-changing marketplace, while reinforcing them as expert business consultants to their clients."

Continued Investment

Zywave's Content Cloud, which grew out of the company's flagship product, Broker Briefcase, offers a robust content library, dynamic content branding, comprehensive content management system and social sharing functionality. The Content Cloud remains an area of focus for Zywave's development team.

One of the industry's largest dedicated content staff of market specialists, attorneys, HR consultants, journalists, writers, editors, motion and graphic designers on Zywave's content development team collaborate to add thousands of new content pieces to the Content Cloud each year. The team's content creation strategy combines just-in-time notices, such as legal updates or relevant news, with planned content based on client feedback, data insights and market trends, as well as an expansive portfolio of trusted third-party content from industry leading providers to offer the most comprehensive content solution available to the insurance industry. With the acquisition of the Enquiron content library, Zywave will add thousands of additional pieces of HR & Employment, Safety & Compliance, Directors & Officers and Cyber Risk content to their already vast Content Cloud content library.

To learn more about Zywave's Content Cloud, visit www.zywave.com/content-cloud.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

