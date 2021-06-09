Zywave Appoints Jeff Cohen to Lead Carrier Expansion

Cohen spent 17 years at Advisen, the foremost provider of data, media and technology solutions for the commercial property and casualty insurance market, where as president, he led the data and media businesses. Zywave acquired Advisen in November 2020, amplifying its existing portfolio of P&C offerings with Advisen's innovative data, media and technology solutions. Additionally, in 2020, Zywave acquired ITC, a provider of marketing, rating and management software and services to the insurance industry; and in 2021, Enquiron, a provider of risk management solutions, further enhancing its carrier connectivity and solution set.

"Over the past few years, Zywave has not only significantly expanded its carrier offerings, but we've created the most innovative, insightful and impactful solutions available to that market," said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. "Jeff's extensive knowledge and experience working with the industry's leading carriers will further enhance our service and support for that segment."

In conjunction with key leaders from Zywave, including vice president of carrier operations, Justin Costa, formerly of ITC, Cohen will help carrier partners expand distribution, increase profitability and facilitate communications throughout the insurance distribution and placement process. Today, all of the top 200 carrier families partner with Zywave to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety.

"It's an exciting time to be in this industry," added Cohen. "The power of Zywave's distribution with 14,000 brokerage and agency partners is the biggest reason why insurance carriers care about what we're building here. Together with abilities to impact risk selection, pricing, and strategy, along with efforts to reduce claims and uptick renewals, we're having plenty of exciting conversations with chief underwriting officers and heads of distribution."

In addition to leading Zywave's overarching carrier strategy, Cohen will continue his involvement with the media and data services business segments. Prior to Advisen, Cohen spent 15 years in sales and marketing at Bloomberg. Cohen also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Spencer Educational Foundation, which funds risk management and insurance education, as well as the Center for Hearing and Communication, a NYC-based non-profit agency that helps all people with hearing loss.

For the latest news from Zywave, including more about its recent acquisitions, visit zywave.com/about-us/news.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

