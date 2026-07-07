CBME China 2026 Opens July 15-17: Where the Global Baby & Kids Industry Defines Its Next Chapter

The World's Largest Maternity, Baby & Children Expo Unites 2,800+ Exhibitors, 4,200+ Brands, and 270,000 sqm of Trend-Setting Innovation—Positioning Buyers at the Intersection of Market Intelligence and Manufacturing Excellence

SHANGHAI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Informa Markets, CBME China 2026 officially runs from July 15-17 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) Shanghai, cementing its position as the definitive platform where global baby and kids industry trends are born, tested, and brought to market. This year's edition transforms 270,000 square meters across eight specialized halls into the industry's most comprehensive showcase of what's next—and who can deliver it.

This is where the US$88 billion global baby and kids market comes to discover what consumers will demand tomorrow, connect with the manufacturing infrastructure to deliver it, and secure the competitive advantages that define market leaders.

The Trend Engine: Where the Industry Sees Its Future First

CBME China 2026 doesn't just reflect market trends—it creates them. Buyers will witness the convergence of consumer behavior shifts and product innovation across every major category:

Mobility & Safety: Strollers and Car Seats — The global demand for lightweight, travel-system-compatible designs meets carbon-fiber frames, all-terrain suspension systems, and one-hand fold mechanisms engineered for urban parents who refuse to compromise on portability. In car seats, i-Size certification, 360° rotation, and smart ventilation are now baseline expectations, with exhibitors integrating detection systems and EPP buffering that turns safety equipment into a parenting assistant.

Daily Care Essentials: Feeding, Bathing, and Hygiene — The surge in precision feeding and low-allergen parenting is met with smart bottle warmers, portable breast pump systems, and anti-colic feeding innovations. In bathing and care, the shift toward natural ingredients and hypoallergenic formulas is driving demand for gentle skincare and wash products. The diaper and wipes category is evolving rapidly with smart moisture-sensing technology, biodegradable materials, and ultra-thin breathable designs that respond to both performance and sustainability demands.

Smart Home & Small Appliances — Small kitchen and household appliances are no longer afterthoughts—they are a dedicated procurement vertical. AI-driven baby monitors, adaptive bassinets, and IoT-integrated nursery ecosystems are showcased alongside deployable business tools in the AI Featured Zone, where technology meets revenue generation.

Kids Fashion — The Baby Clothing zone responds to the global demand for certified safety with OEKO-TEX® pre-filtered suppliers, organic cotton, functional fabrics, and gender-neutral designs that extend product lifecycle. For European and North American buyers, this eliminates months of compliance verification.

Manufacturing Capability That Matches Market Velocity

Trend identification means nothing without the infrastructure to capitalize on it. CBME China 2026 delivers both in equal measure.

The Smart Manufacturing Zone showcases the production capabilities driving the industry's 50-60% cost optimization through direct OEM/ODM partnerships. Buyers gain access to MES/ERP-integrated factories featuring automated production lines, AI-powered quality inspection, and digital traceability—suppliers offering small-batch flexibility, rapid prototyping, and multi-SKU production with ISO, CE, ROHS, and GOTS certifications already in place.

The Products Export Zone consolidates pre-certified factories and proven global best-sellers, compressing traditional supplier vetting timelines from months to days. This is where manufacturing maturity meets market readiness, enabling buyers to move from trend identification to purchase orders within a single sourcing trip.

What Buyers Will Experience

Eight Specialized Halls of Discovery

Beyond the core product categories, CBME China 2026 offers buyers unprecedented access to emerging opportunities and cross-category innovation:

The New Star Program curates 100+ brands under five years old, pre-vetted for manufacturing maturity and cross-border compliance—giving buyers first-mover access to breakout brands before they reach mainstream distribution channels.

The New Products Zone functions as the industry's innovation laboratory, featuring cutting-edge retail formats, AI-driven consumer experiences, and experimental product concepts that will define the next 3-5 years of category evolution.

The AI Featured Zone bridges technology and commerce, showcasing AI-powered business tools, predictive analytics platforms, and IoT-integrated solutions that transform operational efficiency and customer engagement.

The AI & IP Toys Zone and Creative Toy & Trend Zone showcase IP-licensed figurines, anime merchandise, AI-powered educational robots, and STEM-certified learning hardware—the fastest-growing segment in the global toy market. Buyers discover product differentiation opportunities including character-branded feeding sets, superhero-themed stroller accessories, and museum-collaboration nursery textiles that command premium shelf positioning and higher margins.

The Senior Care Zone presents a strategic portfolio extension opportunity, featuring nutrition, personal care, and smart health devices that enable baby and kids retailers to naturally capture the eldercare market without building entirely new supplier networks.

One Badge Two Events: CBME China Meets Licensing Expo China

Every CBME China 2026 badge unlocks complimentary access to Licensing Expo China (LEC) - Asia's leading intellectual property and brand licensing marketplace, bringing together 1,500+ IP holders spanning global entertainment franchises, anime characters, sports brands, art museums, and emerging digital IPs. LEC provides direct access to rights holders and ready-to-deploy brand partnerships that differentiate product lines and command premium positioning. Your CBME China badge unlocks this entire ecosystem of licensing opportunities at no additional cost—where product innovation meets the power of storytelling.

Networking, Knowledge, and Market Intelligence

Beyond the exhibition floor, CBME China 2026 delivers:

Industry Forums and Trend Seminars featuring global retail leaders, consumer behavior analysts, and category experts

featuring global retail leaders, consumer behavior analysts, and category experts Buyer-Supplier Matchmaking Programs with pre-scheduled meetings based on procurement priorities

with pre-scheduled meetings based on procurement priorities Live Product Demonstrations showcasing real-world applications and performance validation

showcasing real-world applications and performance validation Certification and Compliance Workshops addressing regional regulatory requirements across major export markets

The Industry Gathers Here

CBME China 2026 is where manufacturers showcase their latest capabilities, brands launch their boldest innovations, and buyers secure the products and partnerships that will define their competitive positioning for years to come. This is where the global baby and kids industry doesn't just do business—it decides what business to do next.

CBME China 2026 is where the industry's next forces become your next purchase orders.

July 15–17, 2026. NECC Shanghai.

The event is free to attend for the pre-registers, just need to register at www.cbmexpochina.com

About CBME China

Organized by Informa Markets, CBME China is the world's largest and most influential trade platform for maternity, baby, and children's products. As the industry's premier trend-setting event, CBME China connects global buyers with manufacturers, brands, and innovators across the complete supply chain—delivering unparalleled access to product innovation, manufacturing partnerships, market intelligence, and the strategic insights that drive industry leadership.

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