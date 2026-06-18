Hisense Brings Smarter Home Experiences to Families During the FIFA World Cup 2026™

QINGDAO, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is helping families enjoy the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM beyond the screen by creating smarter, more connected home experiences through its latest home appliance innovations.

Guided by its vision of "Innovating a Brighter Life," Hisense continues to advance the Hisense Suite, a unified home ecosystem built around connected experiences. More than a collection of smart products, the Hisense Suite represents a new approach to organizing the home around the realities of everyday life—how people cook, relax, manage comfort, and spend meaningful time together. Powered by AI connectivity, it creates "A Unified AI Home Ecosystem," where the value comes not only from what each product does individually, but from how they work together seamlessly.

At the heart of the experience is the PureFlat Smart Series Refrigerator, designed for today's social kitchen lifestyle. Featuring a large smart display and integrated connectivity, it helps families manage food, plan meals and recipes, access entertainment, and stay connected while preparing for match-day gatherings. Its built-in ice and water dispenser provides convenient access to chilled refreshments—an essential feature for families and football fans gathering to enjoy match-day celebrations. Whether hosting friends for a game-night celebration or sharing everyday family meals, the refrigerator serves as a hub for interaction and convenience. This commitment to fresher and smarter living is also reflected in Hisense's FIFA World Cup 2026TM pitch-side advertising message, "Hisense Fridge, Smart Cooling, Fresh Living," connecting the excitement of football with everyday family experiences at home.

Creating a comfortable home environment is another way families care for the people they love. Designed to deliver cleaner, healthier, and more personalized comfort, the Hisense Air Master Air Conditioner combines intelligent climate control with smart eye pro and advanced air care technologies. By helping maintain an ideal indoor environment throughout the year, it enables families to relax, recharge, and enjoy quality time together in greater comfort.

As families gather to celebrate football's biggest moments, Hisense continues to bring innovation beyond the screen, transforming everyday living through connected experiences that make every moment at home more enjoyable.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.