HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series Launches Venice Biennale Exclusive Watch Faces, Bridging Art and Smart Living

VENICE, Italy, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Venice Architecture Biennale, held from May 10 to November 23, 2025, showcases the fusion of art and technology through the collaboration between Huawei and the China Pavilion. As the Chief Intelligence and Technology Partner for the China Pavilion, Huawei has integrated its innovative products—including the HUAWEI Mate X6, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch PaperMatte Edition, and HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch PaperMatte Edition—into the pavilion's design, highlighting China's architectural heritage with smart technologies.

The Dunhuang Con-stella-tion watch face The Vault of Heaven watch face The City in China - Nature of All Things watch face

To further celebrate this technological partnership, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series, launched in September 2025, introduces three exclusive watch faces inspired by the installation works featured at the Biennale. These watch faces inject the essence of architectural and artistic aesthetics into everyday life, offering users a unique way to experience the fusion of art and technology.

The Dunhuang Con-stella-tion watch face is inspired by the installation work "Dunhuang Con-stella-tion" by Atelier Alter Architects. This piece reflects the historical significance of Dunhuang as a crossroads of civilizations along the Silk Road, where diverse cultures intersected to create new kinds of art. This is particularly evident in the four domes of Mogao Cave 285, where architectural elements from Greece, Persia, India, and China converge, symbolizing how diverse civilizations imagine the cosmos. In the "Dunhuang Con-stella-tion" installation, the architect envisions Dunhuang as a futuristic floating city, epitomizing the harmonious blend of diverse cultures and the ethereal beauty of nebulae, in modern ode to the concept of "civilization resonance."

The Vault of Heaven watch face is inspired by the installation work "Vault of Heaven" by Wang Zigeng, associate professor of the Department of Architecture of the Central Academy of Fine Arts and founder and principal architect of PILLS. The artwork reimagines the traditional "caisson ceiling" architectural element using recycled green protective nets from Chinese construction sites. The dynamic design incorporates bamboo weaving, an intangible cultural heritage, and creates a mesmerizing visual effect reminiscent of a phenakistoscope. This not only pays homage to the ancient "caisson ceiling" as a representation of the "heavenly palace" in temple architecture, but also weaves a continuous narrative of interconnected moments. These fleeting yet profound instants revolve around China's unique natural philosophy, vividly showcasing the poetic imagination of heaven and the never-ending pursuit of a better life by the Chinese people.

The City in China - Nature of All Things watch face is inspired by the "City in China - Nature of All Things" installation by WAY studio, envisioning a future city where natural surroundings seamlessly integrate with urban architecture. This innovative design reimagines the connection between skyscrapers through an advanced transportation system, significantly reducing energy consumption. The artwork also emphasizes the concept of organic growth in buildings, much like living organisms.

Huawei uses these watch faces as a medium to seamlessly integrate the "CO-EXIST" theme of the China Pavilion into its cutting-edge tech products, bridging the gap between art, architecture, and wearable technology. This innovative approach pushes the boundaries of cultural expression further. Users of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series can now experience these unique watch faces, blending Eastern aesthetics with smart living in a way that is both elegant and functional.

Huawei has consistently embraced an open, diverse, and international perspective, drawing inspiration from global artistic movements and continuously exploring the infinite possibilities of design. Huawei remains dedicated to pioneering advancements in technological aesthetics, aiming to deliver premium and stylish tech experiences to global consumers, and empowering them to embrace a more personalized lifestyle.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810300/The_Dunhuang_Con_stella_tion_watch.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810302/The_Vault_Heaven_watch.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810304/The_City_China_Nature_All_Things_watch.jpg