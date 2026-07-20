Kennametal Unveils Next Level Shop Experience for IMTS 2026

Immersive booth brings live machining, industry experts, metal cutting innovations and a custom motorcycle build together under one roof

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) today announced it will bring the modern manufacturing ecosystem to life at IMTS 2026 with the Next Level Shop, an immersive experience featuring appearances of WIDIA brand ambassador Carey Hart, a live custom motorcycle build and the latest machining and digital manufacturing technologies designed to help manufacturers improve productivity.

Building on the success of its Metal Mania experience two years ago, the Next Level Shop recreates the energy and collaboration of today's modern machine shop, bringing together tooling, software, machine tool builders and manufacturing experts to solve real-world production challenges. Throughout the week, visitors can explore the latest machining technologies, engage directly with engineers and partners, and experience how connected manufacturing solutions drive better performance on the shop floor.

"Everything we're doing at IMTS this year was designed around our customers," said Dave Bersaglini, Kennametal Vice President & President Metal Cutting. "Manufacturers are looking for more than great tooling - they're looking for integrated solutions that help them machine smarter, solve complex challenges and drive productivity. The Next Level Shop brings those technologies, partnerships and conversations together in one place."

A centerpiece of the experience will be the live customization of an Indian Sport Chief motorcycle. In his first public appearance as a WIDIA brand ambassador, motorsports legend and Hart Luck Parts & Gear founder Carey Hart will join Satya Kraus, CEO and creative engineer of KRAUS MOTO, to machine custom motorcycle components throughout the week on a 5-axis CNC machine using Kennametal and WIDIA tooling. Leading motorcycle and automotive painter Taylor Schultz of Schultz Designz will complete the build with a custom paint scheme. The completed custom motorcycle will be the centerpiece of an exclusive Kennametal giveaway, with one IMTS attendee taking home the finished, one-of-one build.

Beyond the motorcycle build, visitors to the Next Level Shop will feature continuous live machining demonstrations led by Kennametal experts and customers and industry partners, highlighting solutions that help manufacturers improve productivity, performance and precision across diverse applications and industries.

Visitors will also discover Kennametal's newest tooling innovations across milling, holemaking, turning and Swiss machining, advanced additive manufacturing capabilities, large-scale machined components and an expanding digital manufacturing ecosystem featuring CAM integration, tooling data and software partnerships that streamline programming, improve productivity and optimize machining performance.

Designed in partnership with EWI Worldwide, the Next Level Shop expands on the interactive spirit of Metal Mania while introducing new collaborations, demonstrations and hands-on experiences throughout the week.

"Kennametal challenged us to create something that felt less like a trade show booth and more like stepping into the shop floor of the future," said Don Kuhn, Account Executive at EWI Worldwide. "Every detail of the Next Level Shop was designed to encourage exploration, spark conversations and demonstrate how innovation comes to life when technology, craftsmanship and collaboration come together."

Visitors to the Next Level Shop can:

Watch live machining demonstrations throughout the week.

Meet Carey Hart, Satya Kraus, Taylor Schultz and Kennametal's team of machining experts.

Explore the latest Kennametal and WIDIA tooling innovations.

Experience digital manufacturing technologies and software integrations.

Connect with specialists serving aerospace and defense, medical, transportation, power generation, Swiss machining and more.

Enter for a chance to win the custom-built Indian Sport Chief motorcycle.

Kennametal's Next Level Shop will be located at Booth No. 431800 in the West Building, Level 3, during IMTS 2026, September 14–19, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

For a complete schedule of live machining demonstrations, partner appearances and booth activities, visit kennametal.com/imts2026

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.