CGTN: In the wake of tragedy, Hong Kong comes together to rebuild

At Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, residents have quietly returned to homes they'll never be able to live in again – some for the first time since the devastating fire on November 26. Many came only to retrieve what little they could carry. But they were not alone.

Clusters of volunteers stood ready to help them pack up belongings and guide families to the waiting vans. Nearby, an unattended truck sat with its back doors open, stocked with bottled drinks, cardboard boxes and plastic bags – free for anyone who needed them.

Among those offering help was Wong Chi-chuen, 58-year-old taxi driver. For five straight days, Wong and several fellow drivers had been shuttling residents for free. "We start at eight and don't stop until late," he said. "Yes, it hurts our incomes, but helping people matters more."

From long lines of volunteers to steady donations from across society, Hong Kong has mobilized on a remarkable scale, coming together to support families hit by the tragedy.

Government steps up support

In the wake of the fire, Chinese President Xi Jinping immediately urged all-out efforts to extinguish the blaze and minimize casualties and losses. He also extended his deep condolences, as well as his sympathies to the victims' families and all those affected by the fire.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, within hours of the disaster, launched a citywide rescue and resettlement operation. Temporary shelters opened across Tai Po the same night, and emergency payments were issued immediately.

As of December 5, 1,369 residents had been placed in youth hostels, camps and hotel rooms. Another 2,499 people had moved into transitional housing. Chief Executive John Lee pledged that "no affected family will be left behind" and said the accommodation will be free throughout the reconstruction period.

One day after the fire, each affected household was given an emergency payment of HK$10,000. The government later announced HK$200,000 in condolence payments to the families of victims. It also provided HK$50,000 in living allowances for affected households – an amount later increased to HK$100,000.

The Social Welfare Department has reached out to over 4,900 residents from over 1,900 households as part of its "one social worker per household" support scheme, providing counseling, coordinating supplies and offering day-to-day help. Each household is also paired with two civil servants to assist with medical visits, packing, transport and other practical needs.

Lion Rock spirit

The tragedy has prompted a strong wave of compassion from across Hong Kong and beyond.

On the day of the fire, residents brought clothing, food and water to shelters, while long queues formed at blood donation centers. A shipment of urgently needed blankets was transported overnight from the mainland's Dongguan to Tai Po.

Volunteers have been working around the clock at shelters and transitional housing sites to ensure residents can get help whenever they need. Once a request is made, volunteers coordinate and deliver supplies quickly.

"Hong Kong people have the Lion Rock spirit. When one suffers, everyone supports," said Mei Siu-fung, head of the Tai Po District Care Team, adding about 400 local volunteers responded within hours after the fire. The Lion Rock spirit, often described as the spirit of Hong Kong, reflects the city's collective resilience and determination to overcome hardship and strive for a better life.

Support has also flowed in from the mainland and Macao. Shenzhen residents organized supply trucks. Children and elder villagers from Guizhou donated what they could. Mainland organizations–large and small –mobilized medical gear, relief materials and millions in funding. The Macao Foundation sent HK$30 million.

Public donations to the support fund for Wang Fuk Court have now reached around HK$3 billion. Together with HK$300 million in seed funding from the HKSAR government, the fund totals roughly HK$3.3 billion and will support rebuilding and long-term assistance.

"Disasters are merciless, but people have love," Lee said. "The care and donations from Guangdong, Macao and many others reflect compassion, solidarity and hope. The government will ensure every dollar goes toward helping residents rebuild their lives."

