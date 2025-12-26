Crayola Launches Global McDonald's Happy Meal® Experience That's Out-of-This-World

Vibrant collaboration helps kids' creativity take flight in more than 60 countries transforming everyday family moments into imaginative journeys

EASTON, Pa., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola has teamed up with McDonald's for the first time on a global scale with a new Happy Meal experience to propel kids' imagination into orbit and transform the universe into a canvas for creativity.

McDonald's Crayola Happy Meal

The Happy Meal features an exclusive lineup of co-branded, space-themed activity kits and toys designed to encourage hands-on creative moments that the whole family can share. The limited-edition Planet McDonald's Happy Meal is rolling out at participating McDonald's restaurants in more than 60 countries in EMEA, the UK, Asia, and Canada, with availability varying by market through March 2026 while supplies last.

The campaign also incorporates an interactive digital experience in which kids can scan their creations and watch them come to life in a vibrant space-themed environment filled with opportunities to explore, learn, and create even more.

"Crayola's mission has always been to inspire and empower creative exploration, discovery, and self-expression in every child. This partnership with McDonald's brings that mission to life in a bold, unexpected way," said Anna Roca, head of Global Partnerships at Crayola. "We're thrilled to collaborate with McDonald's to transform one of the most beloved family experiences—the Happy Meal—into an imaginative journey, bringing more creative moments into everyday activities. Together, we're empowering kids to take a giant leap into creativity and fill the universe with color."

The Happy Meal boxes and campaign advertising showcase imaginative illustrations created by children, celebrating the authentic creativity that fuels the campaign. And, in a first for Crayola, the leader in children's creative expression products has become a supplier of colored pencils for McDonald's. Another distinct element of the program is the integration of Crayola's creative IP across all marketing touchpoints. The collaboration also supports parents' desire for meaningful, hands-on play while offering their children a way to extend their creative adventure into the digital universe.

"At McDonald's, we're always looking for ways to create fun, surprising, and engaging experiences that connect with families in meaningful ways. This unique partnership with Crayola allows us to deliver personalized, interactive experiences that connect culture and creativity through a space-themed journey that puts kids in control of their own narrative," said Sheila Hamilton, Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing from McDonald's.

