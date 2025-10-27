CreatorWeek 2025 Launches in Macao, Offering a Unique, Vibrant Platform for Global Content Creators to Connect, Collaborate, and Innovate

MACAO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreatorWeek Macao 2025, co-organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Branded, with Adbeyond Group Macau as a collaborative partner, is currently taking place from October 24 to 28. The event is transforming the city into a vibrant showcase of global creativity. With more than 180 creator groups, 50 keynote speakers, and 20 live acts gathering from around the world, the event is drawing wide attention as Macao's first large-scale celebration of the creator economy.

The CreatorWeek opening party on October 24 at Wynn Palace set the stage for a week unfolding with creative energy and international dialogue. Participants shared creative insights and explored how diverse stories can be expressed globally through new content formats. The event fostered a vibrant exchange where Chinese creators shared their traditions and modern perspectives, while international creators reinterpreted these narratives for worldwide audiences. Through interactive experiences, attendees highlighted Macao's creative vitality, and its unique position as a crossroads of East and West.

The CreatorWeek Conference, taking place on October 27-28 at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, will unite creators, social media leaders, and representatives from Google, Bilibili, Meta, YouTube, Red, and Douyin. Notable guests such as Stokes Twins and Alan Chikin Chow are joining discuss on East-West community differences, monetization, and cross-cultural collaboration, reinforcing Macao's role as a creative hub.

Participants are immersed in sessions beyond digital production. Wellness Workshops are underway at MGM's Fantasy Box, with creators like Will Liu and Matt Tralli leading participants through a series of wellness training sessions, while the Meet and Greet on October 25–26 at The Londoner Macao are drawing hundreds of fans for close-up interactions with 40 popular creators including Apl.de.Ap, Steven He, and Berywam.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Macau™ will take center stage for CreatorWeek Live, featuring performances by international stars such as K-pop group XODIAC, Japan's Psychic Fever from EXILE TRIBE, and the Philippines' Mikey Bustos. The CreatorWeek Academy will launch a series of practical workshops, featuring industry experts and leading platform representatives sharing insights on content creation and strategies for expanding into global markets.

A special Local Community Tour pairs international creators with local ambassadors to explore the city's neighborhoods, cuisine, and culture, creating collaborative content that broadcasts Macao's spirit to global audiences.

"CreatorWeek Macao 2025 is unveiling Macao's unique glamour and rich multicultural heritage to the world. By propelling tourism through creativity, the event is injecting fresh energy into Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure," remarked MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

For the latest updates and event livestreams, visit the official website at www.creatorweek.live

