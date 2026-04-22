EZVIZ joins the United Nations Global Compact, starting a new chapter of its unwavering journey to long-term sustainability and further expanding its contribution to key environmental issues

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, an advocate for greener smart homes, is proud to announce its participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development on this Earth Day. As a smart home pioneer joining the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, EZVIZ will align its award-winning EZVIZ Green initiative with the UNGC's Ten Principles, making a transformative impact through responsible business in environmental protection.

EZVIZ is one of the first in the smart home industry to join the United Nations Global Compact, aligning its award-winning EZVIZ Green initiative with the Ten Principles.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to adopt ten universal principles in human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With over 25,000 participants across 167 countries, the UNGC is keeping the earth green and clean with its growing influence.

Though new to the initiative, EZVIZ has been implementing SDGs in its development, operations and management, including establishing an ESG committee directed by the Board. On April 10, the company published its 2025 ESG report under its commitment "Our Planet. Our Actions" for transparency and awareness. Over the past year, EZVIZ has received international recognition like the European Green Awards, the SEAL Sustainability Business Awards, and the Indigo Design Award with the "Design for Social Change" honor.

To safeguard a green planet, EZVIZ has addressed land degradation, global warming, plastic recycling, community empowerment and more. Partnering with Treedom, EZVIZ has planted 4,190 trees with local farmers, reducing approximately 738.2 tons of CO 2 . Together with Plastic Bank, EZVIZ has prevented over 1,000,000 plastic bottles from polluting vulnerable environments. The partnerships are reinforced by internally recycling plastics and minimizing waste. In 2025, EZVIZ incorporated over 30 tons of recycled materials into its RE7 Edge robot vacuum's design and reduced CO 2 emissions by 73.1 tons through greener packaging.

"Becoming part of the UNGC is a significant milestone for us. It means our efforts in building a better planet, have been recognized globally," said Jingwen Cao, EZVIZ Board Secretary and Director of the ESG Committee. "This participation provides us the confidence to further expand our environmental protection, as well as to set stricter boundaries to avoid sacrificing the environment for commercial gain."

With green in its brand gene, the company has also developed green technology with a low carbon footprint. The AOV low-energy consumption tech, and the ColorFULL low-light night vision mode help reduce energy consumption and light pollution resulted from 24/7 home security. Firstly embedding self-patented wild animal detection in outdoor cameras, EZVIZ continues to implement responsible AI to balance human safety and wildlife protection, according to Sophie Zhang, EZVIZ Global Brand Director.

"We believe in the power of technology and always strive to benefit not only our users, but also everyone and every life," said Zhang. "Alongside other industry leaders in the UNGC, EZVIZ is motivated to contribute to a better future for generations to come."

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