Farizon Opens Global Spare Part Distribution Center to Strengthen International Aftersales Support

New facility will improve parts availability, supply-chain efficiency and service responsiveness across Farizon's international markets

HANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group has opened its Global Spare Part Distribution Center, expanding the company's international aftersales infrastructure and strengthening support for customers and distribution partners worldwide. The opening was attended by representatives from Farizon's international business, supply-chain and operational teams, together with executives from Geely Auto Group's logistics, delivery and spare parts operations.

The new center will coordinate spare parts resources across Farizon's international operations, helping improve inventory management, shorten delivery lead times and increase the reliability of parts supply. It will also support faster responses to local market requirements as Farizon continues to expand its presence in overseas commercial vehicle markets.

Under "One Geely" global strategy, the center also draws on logistics, warehousing and supply-chain capabilities available across Geely's wider automotive operations. This collaboration between passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses is designed to improve resource efficiency, operational standards and coordination across the international service network.

Reliable spare parts availability is particularly important for commercial vehicle operators, where vehicle uptime directly affects business productivity and operating costs. By enhancing its global parts distribution capabilities, Farizon aims to provide customers with more consistent support throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

"The launch of the Global Spare Part Distribution Center represents an important step in strengthening our international customer support capabilities," said Cook Xue, CEO of Farizon Auto International. "As our global business grows, we are continuing to invest in the infrastructure required to provide dependable, responsive and locally relevant aftersales services." Farizon plans to continue developing its global service network in line with the needs of fleet customers, distributors and service partners. The company's objective is to improve vehicle uptime, enhance the ownership experience and provide scalable aftersales support as its international operations expand.