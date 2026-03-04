For the Fourth Straight Year, Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon Will Bring Iconic Bordeaux Wines to Hollywood's Biggest Night

As an Official Partner of the Academy, the prestigious family-owned company will exclusively pour red, white and rosé wines at the 98th Oscars® and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

PARIS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarendelle and the family company Domaine Clarence Dillon are proud to return as the official wine partner of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. For the fourth consecutive year, the prestigious family-owned company will exclusively pour exceptional wines at the 98th Oscars® ceremony, bridging the world of fine wine and film in a partnership that elevates the Oscars® experience for Hollywood's biggest stars.

Chairman & CEO, Prince Robert of Luxembourg and his daughter Charlotte de Nassau ©A.M.P.A.S.

In addition to delighting guests at the Dolby Theatre® at Ovation Hollywood, Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon wines will be served at the iconic Governors Ball and the Official Oscars® Watch Party at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. At all events, the elegant and contemporary red, white, and rosé wines will be paired with a legendary menu from Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Domaine Clarence Dillon will introduce a new wine for the star-studded events:

Le Dragon de Quintus 2020: The gateway to Château Quintus, Le Dragon de Quintus is crafted from a blend of Saint-Émilion's finest terroirs. A beautiful dark wine with fruit and vanilla-scented hints mingle with aromas of ripe black fruit. The first taste is supple and silky, with flavors of fruit combined with woody notes, making the wine very charming.

Among the returning wine favorites are:

The Clarendelle family of wines, inspired by Haut-Brion, expresses the authentic character of the Bordeaux terroir through expertly blended, age worthy wines that unite complexity, elegance and balance, elevating everyday life with fine wines.

Clarendelle Bordeaux Red 2017: This blend is a beautiful, bright ruby-red color with very fresh, fruity aromas, accompanied by notes of red fruit, blackcurrant, and cherry.

In addition to Clarendelle, nominees and winners will have the opportunity to relish backstage at the Oscars® with La Clarté de Haut-Brion 2021: A wine of rare delicacy, with fresh citrus and white flower aromas, followed by a crisp and refreshing finish of lemony brightness.

"Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon would like to raise our glasses to celebrate those who have contributed so significantly to entertaining and inspiring us all over the past year," says the President and CEO of Domaine Clarence Dillon, Prince Robert of Luxembourg. "May we join the millions of viewers from all around the world as we together recognise the outstanding achievements of the 98th Oscars nominees. Cheers!"

For more information, follow along on Instagram @clarendelle @chateauquintus @chateauhautbrion_ @chateaulamissionhautbrion @klarawines @leclarenceparis.

