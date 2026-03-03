Huawei Launches the Xinghe Intelligent Traffic-Encryption Integration Solution to Build a Quantum-Secure Foundation for WANs

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei launched the Xinghe Intelligent Traffic-Encryption Integration Solution, which integrates network intelligence and quantum security. This innovative solution tackles two challenges—mitigating quantum security threats and slashing enterprise network construction costs—in order to help industries worldwide accelerate their transition to become quantum-secure.

Ethan Liu (VP of Huawei Data Communication Router Domain) and Ana Sánchez (CFO of ALEA) at the release ceremony

In his speech, Fernando Lopez Montes, IP CTO at Huawei's Spain Enterprise Business Dept, emphasized that the accelerated commercialization of quantum computing and escalated cybersecurity threats were driving the transformation of communication networks toward greater intelligence, efficiency, and intrinsic security. He highlighted the Xinghe Intelligent Network Traffic-Encryption Integration Solution, saying that it offers a feasible, cost-effective, and highly secure next-generation network foundation for various industries.

Cyber security faces mounting threats. Quantum computers are set for commercial rollout three years ahead of schedule, and the rise of quantum "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks is sharply increasing critical risks for industries such as finance. Meanwhile, conventional external Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solutions require standalone devices and huge investments, with device expenses and optical fiber installations consuming over 60% of the total investment cost—a major barrier to the widespread adoption of quantum encryption networks.

Huawei tackles these obstacles with the Xinghe Intelligent Traffic-Encryption Integration Solution, delivering two technological breakthroughs.

Breakthrough 1: Industry's first built-in QKD board to integrate the quantum security network and communication network

This board can be directly inserted into a NetEngine 8000E series router, eliminating the need to deploy standalone quantum encryption devices. It revolutionizes network infrastructure by weaving advanced quantum security directly into existing systems, simplifying architecture while accelerating implementation timelines.

Breakthrough 2: Unique high-precision noise reduction algorithm to integrate quantum, negotiation, and communication channels into one

With this cutting-edge algorithm, all three types of signals now seamlessly travel through a single fiber, eliminating the need for additional devices or optical fibers and slashing the overall investment cost by over 60%.

The Xinghe Intelligent Traffic-Encryption Integration Solution seamlessly integrates network intelligence and intrinsic quantum security, dramatically reducing barriers to implementing quantum encryption while driving robust security enhancements.

Huawei is committed to pioneering advancements in network intelligence and quantum security, as well as collaborating with global partners to create intelligent, secure, and efficient next-generation intelligent WANs. Together, we aim to establish a quantum-secure foundation that empowers the digital world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923811/Ethan_Liu__VP_Huawei_Data_Communication_Router_Domain__Ana_S_nchez.jpg