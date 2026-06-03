HYXI Unveils AI-Native Energy Autonomy at SNEC 2026

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYXI (formerly "HYXiPOWER"), a global smart energy innovator, showcased its latest AI-native smart energy ecosystem at SNEC 2026 under the theme "Smarter Energy for All," highlighting its vision for AI-Native Energy Autonomy across residential, C&I, and utility-scale scenarios.

During the event, HYXI also reached strategic cooperation agreements with global partners including BM Energy, Solarever, Vision Grid Solutions and Longshine Technology, further strengthening its global collaboration.

HYXI presents its AI-native smart energy ecosystem at SNEC 2026

Among the key highlights were HYXI Aura and HYXI Halo, expanding HYXI's residential energy portfolio from whole-home backup to more flexible everyday energy applications. Both products will make their official debut at Intersolar Europe 2026 on June 23-25.

HYXI Aura is a fully integrated residential energy storage system designed to simplify whole-home backup and energy management. Featuring a true all-in-one architecture with no additional gateway required, the system supports seamless on/off-grid switching, flexible battery expansion, and intelligent whole-home energy coordination.

Designed as a plug-in AC-coupled micro ESS, HYXI Halo extends smart home energy into balcony PV, portable power, and outdoor applications through a lightweight modular design. Starting from 3kWh and expandable up to 18kWh, the system supports 3000W bidirectional output and up to 10,000 battery cycles, offering enhanced flexibility and long-term reliability for residential users.

For C&I applications, HYXI showcased the HYXI Atlas All-in-One Liquid Cooling ESS, designed for compact deployment, high operational efficiency, and intelligent energy optimization. Built with automotive-grade safety architecture and AI-assisted thermal management, the system helps commercial users improve energy utilization and maximize long-term asset value.

HYXI also introduced its EcoSavvy residential string inverter series and 2500W microinverter solution. The new 2–3.6kW models deliver up to 98.3% conversion efficiency through next-generation SiC power devices and optimized topology design, supporting high-power PV modules, easy installation, and intelligent energy coordination.

At the core of the ecosystem is HYXI Muse AI Native Energy OS, which integrates AI capabilities across energy generation, storage, consumption, and cloud-edge coordination. Powered by HYXI Cloud, the system enables intelligent energy scheduling, AI-based O&M, predictive safety management, and future VPP integration.

"The future of energy systems will not only be connected, but increasingly autonomous," said Liu Chao, General Manager of HYXI. "By deeply integrating AI with energy technologies, HYXI aims to build smarter, more adaptive, and self-optimizing energy systems that create long-term value for users worldwide."

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