Imec demonstrates first wafer-scale fabrication of solid-state nanopores using EUV lithography

Breakthrough enables scalable, high-precision biosensing applications in life sciences and healthcare

LEUVEN, Belgium, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Imec has achieved the first successful wafer-scale fabrication of solid-state nanopores using EUV lithography on 300mm wafers. This innovation transforms nanopore technology from a lab-scale concept into a scalable platform for biosensing, genomics and proteomics.

Nanopores are hailed as gamechangers for genomics and proteomics, but until now, solid-state nanopores were never mass-produced due to variability and integration challenges. Imec's breakthrough paves the way for high-throughput, CMOS-compatible biosensor arrays that could accelerate personalized medicine, rapid diagnostics, and molecular data storage.

Wafer-scale fabrication using EUV lithography on 300mm wafers of nanopores as small as ~10 nm with high uniformity across the wafer. The fabrication process shows promise for achieving pore sizes below 5nm with further enhancements to process integration techniques. Electrical and bio-molecular translocation characterization revealed a high signal-to-noise ratio of 6.2.

"Imec is uniquely positioned to make this leap. We can apply EUV lithography - traditionally reserved for memory and logic - to life sciences. By leveraging our lithography infrastructure, we've shown that solid-state nanopores can be fabricated at scale with the precision needed for molecular sensing," said Ashesh Ray Chaudhuri, first author and R&D project manager at imec. "This opens the door to high-throughput biosensor arrays for healthcare and beyond."

