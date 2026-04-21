Kohler and Flamingo Estate Create a Sculptural Bathhouse Rooted in Ritual, Nature, and Craft at Milan Design Week

Set within the courtyard of the Padiglione d'Arte Contemporanea (Via Palestro, 14), the installation is anchored by the Bathhouse, a bold brutalist structure that appears to emerge organically from a meadow of seven species of untamed wildflowers, dissolving the boundary between built form and living ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from the bathhouse at Flamingo Estate in California, the 247-square-foot monolithic structure draws on a palette of weathered metals and elemental surfaces. Clad in intonachino plaster that evokes the mineral texture and weight of concrete, the Bathhouse features monumental stained-glass windows by Milan-based artisan Samuele Dossena, filtering light across terracotta-toned surfaces, while Flamingo Estate candles line the walls, enhancing a quiet, calming atmosphere.

"The Bathhouse is a meditation on ritual, nature, and the quiet power of materials," said Richard Christiansen, Founder of Flamingo Estate. "We imagined a place where wildflowers, water, and light come together to create a sensory experience that reconnects us to the rhythms of the earth. Partnering with Kohler allowed us to bring this vision to life with an extraordinary level of craft, creating a space that invites people to slow down, reflect, and re-engage with the natural world."

Entering the Bathhouse, visitors encounter Reverie, a new expression of Kohler's iconic freestanding enameled cast iron bath, reimagined with a copper shroud that serves as the focal point of the space. The shroud wraps the cast iron bath, which is made with at least 80% recycled materials, underscoring a legacy of sustainable craftsmanship designed to endure. This marks the first time Kohler has used copper as a defining material in bath design, introducing a new dimension to the category.

"Design and the creative process are always central to Kohler, shaping our tradition and propelling our progress," said David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co. "We see design as a bridge between heritage and innovation, continually evolving through material exploration and craft. We are delighted to partner with Richard Christiansen and Flamingo Estate during Milan Design Week to continue to inspire through art and design."

Nestled throughout the garden are four one-of-a-kind pollinator baths, conceived by Christiansen designed by Kohler and cast in its historic Wisconsin foundry. These sculptural vessels serve as sanctuaries for birds, bees, and other pollinating species, extending the installation narrative of reciprocity between human craft and the natural world.

"For the Flamingo Estate Bathhouse, we wanted to explore the relationship between architecture and ecology, how design can create moments of care not just for people, but for the natural world around us," said Michael Seum, VP of Global Design at Kohler Co. "The pollinator baths translate this idea into sculptural form, drawing from Brutalist principles on the exterior while softening into organic, nature-informed surfaces within. It's a reflection of our belief that design should hold space for both human ritual and environmental stewardship."

The Flamingo Estate Bathhouse by Kohler elevates bathing into a restorative experience and a place of ritual and retreat, one that slows the body, quiets the mind, and heightens awareness of light, water, and material. Through its integration of architecture, craft, and ecology, the installation reflects a shared vision between Kohler and Flamingo Estate: that enduring wellness emerges through a deeper connection to nature.

The candles in the Bathhouse were created by Flamingo Estate specifically for the installation. The Flamingo Estate Pollinator Candle is complemented by the Pollinator Bath Soap Brick. The scent was inspired by a walk through Milan city streets. Wild Linden Blossom is an olfactory invitation to walk through Milan in bloom. At the threshold of Summer, the iconic Tiglio Tree blossoms at once — perfuming entire boulevards with a sublime, honeyed warmth authentic to Milan. From sunlit markets, Bergamot pulses with the green, sparkling brightness of its rind, as sweet pollen dusts the air. Both the candle and soap brick are available for purchase on FlamingoEstate.com.

Unveiled during FuoriSalone at the Padiglione d'Arte Contemporanea, Via Palestro 14, 20121 Milan, Italy, the installation is open to the public from Tuesday, April 21 through Sunday, April 26. Hours are as follows: Tuesday, 12:00–7:00 PM; Wednesday, 12:00–4:00 PM and 7:00–10:00 PM; Thursday through Saturday, 12:00–10:00 PM; and Sunday, 12:00–6:00 PM.

For installation images and more information, access the press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

About Flamingo Estate

Settled in the 1940s high atop the hills of Los Angeles, Flamingo Estate throughout its history has been a hedonistic enclave of sun-worship, folk mythologies, and psychedelic remedies — a secret haven for wild alchemy in the City of Angels. Now, Flamingo Estate is the home of Richard Christiansen, and, in the spirit of its origins, a radical celebration of pleasure from the garden. We carefully cultivate Mother Nature's wildest, most precious gifts, at a time when we need them most. Championing the idea that Mother Nature is the last great luxury house, and sourcing rare ingredients from over 125 farms and collaborators. Instead of commodity ingredients, our goal is to get as close to the raw, natural material as possible, and to be able to trace each ingredient back to the farmer who planted it. Creating nutrient-dense rituals for daily pleasure, with Mother Nature as the guide.

Media Contacts:

Kohler PR | [email protected]

Sutton Communications | [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961065/KohlerxFlamingoEstate_SR19833.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961066/Richard_Christiansen_SR18960__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961067/Kohler_Reverie_SR19590.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961068/KohlerxFlamingoEstate.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961069/KohlerxFlamingoEstate_SR19655.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541018/5926946/Kohlerlogo_Logo.jpg