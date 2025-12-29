LiuGong Launches E-Intelligence Brand, Redefining Green Construction Machinery Through Full-Lifecycle Value

LIUZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, LiuGong (000528.SZ) officially unveiled its new E-Intelligence brand at the 2025 Global Dealer Conference and 11•26 Global Customer Day held in Liuzhou. The global launch marks a major milestone in LiuGong's green transformation and its next phase of sustainable development.

Centered on the brand manifesto "FORWARD GREEN, POWER THE EXTREMES," the launch underscores LiuGong's dual commitment: to continuously advance the construction machinery industry toward a more sustainable future, and to deliver reliable, powerful productivity for customers—even under the most extreme operating conditions—through electrification and intelligent technologies.

This brand upgrade signals LiuGong's strategic transition from a traditional equipment manufacturer to a full-lifecycle provider of green productivity solutions.

Technology Innovation: Multiple Paths Toward "Powering the Extremes"

In its electrification journey, LiuGong does not pursue a single technological path. Instead, the company focuses on real-world applications, building a diversified and reliable portfolio of solutions. From pure electric to hybrid systems, from tethered power to fast battery swapping, LiuGong delivers highly customized designs to help customers achieve the optimal balance between productivity and total cost of ownership across different environments and operating conditions.

Extreme Cold (-30°C): Remote pre-heating systems and low-temperature battery adaptation technologies significantly reduce cold-start time and enhance operational stability in sub-zero conditions.

Extreme Heat (+50°C): Advanced thermal management systems, reinforced cooling solutions, and heat-resistant materials ensure stable performance of batteries and electronic controls during continuous heavy-load operations.

Special Operating Conditions: To address challenges such as high-altitude environments and corrosive chemical settings, LiuGong applies enhanced cooling designs, anti-corrosion components, and IP67-rated battery protection to safeguard core productivity.

Building the Future Ecosystem: From Equipment to Intelligent Operations

For LiuGong, electrification is only the beginning. The company's long-term vision is to establish an intelligent ecosystem that integrates energy, equipment, data, and operations. Built on green energy infrastructure, intelligent operation platforms, and data-driven optimization, this ecosystem enables coordinated equipment operation, efficient energy utilization, and continuous operational improvement. Through services such as battery recycling and battery banking, LiuGong aims to create a sustainable closed-loop system covering the entire product lifecycle.

"2026 Green Alliance Global Tour" Officially Launched

During the launch event, LiuGong officially announced the start of the "2026 Green Alliance Global Tour." Partnering with 9 global dealers and customer partners, the initiative will channel selected green business achievements into ongoing global public welfare projects. The LiuGong Green Alliance has already delivered tangible impact in multiple regions, including clean drinking water projects in Africa and central kitchen construction in Indonesia, improving living and learning conditions for local communities and schools. The launch ceremony was jointly witnessed by Mr. Luo Guobing, President of LiuGong, representatives of global partners, and diplomatic envoys from multiple countries. Looking ahead, LiuGong will invite more partners to join the Green Alliance, bringing the vision of "Forward Green" to communities worldwide and jointly advancing a greener, more sustainable future.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzQsVrFsJdc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852159/820TE.jpg