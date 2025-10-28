Meiyume at Cosmopack Asia 2025: SEEDED -- Rooted in Intelligence, Connected Through the Beauty Vein

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiyume, a pioneer in end-to-end beauty solutions, presents SEEDED — Rooted in Intelligence, Connected Through the Beauty Vein at Cosmopack Asia. As a global leader in packaging, turnkey product development, and manufacturing, Meiyume employs its proprietary Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP)—analysing over 10 million data points monthly—to deliver bespoke beauty products that resonate with consumer preferences worldwide.

Introducing SEEDED

Meiyume at Cosmolab & Cosmopack Asia 2025

At the heart of every innovation lies a seed—an idea ready to grow. SEEDED reflects how intelligence, ethical sourcing, inventive formulations, and sustainable packaging are interconnected at Meiyume, creating an ecosystem where innovation evolves into successful global products for clients and partners.

Introducing SEEDED TO LAST: Carrying the Vein of Innovation (3-D07)

SEEDED TO LAST highlights Meiyume's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and packaging excellence. With over 30 years of expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and a global sourcing network, Meiyume crafts eco-conscious, functional, and elegant packaging. Supported by industry certifications and active patents, their engineers continuously push the boundaries of packaging, ODM, and OEM.

Visitors will experience how Meiyume's award-winning, timeless designs bring beauty solutions to life—each carrying the vein of innovation and sustainability.

Introducing Cosmolab – SEEDED FOR BEAUTY: Intelligence at the Root, Multifunctionality in Every Branch, Results You Can See (3-D05)

SEEDED FOR BEAUTY by Cosmolab: Meiyume x Intercos embodies the seed of innovation where intelligence and multifunctionality sprout into cutting-edge skincare, personal care, and cosmetic solutions.

Like a tree's branches, Cosmolab connects industry leaders and AI to deliver desirable turnkey products. Powered by the BIP, it drives personalised, data-driven product creation—turning ideas into tangible consumer-relevant innovations.

Visitors can explore four key beauty trends identified through curated insights-driven turnkey collections by Meiyume and Intercos, ready for localisation and commercialisation.

A hands-on experience invites visitors to choose flowers representing these trends and add them to a collaborative tree—symbolising the growth and transformation of innovative ideas into reality.

Visit Us

Through SEEDED, Meiyume cultivates a smarter, more sustainable, and connected future for beauty.

11 th -13 th November 2025

-13 November 2025 AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

Cosmolab (Meiyume with Intercos): 3-D05

Cosmopack (Meiyume): 3-D07

About Meiyume

Formerly LF Beauty, Meiyume offers end-to-end beauty solutions—packaging, engineering, manufacturing, ODM, OEM, formulation, and smart innovations—grounded in sustainability. Powered by the BIP and a global sourcing network, Meiyume brings visions to life with agility, intelligence, and responsibility.

