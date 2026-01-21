T.D. Williamson launches SHiiELD™ double independent isolation and bleed system

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T.D. Williamson (TDW), a global leader in pipeline solutions, announced the launch of TDW SHiiELD™, a next-generation pipeline isolation tool creating a new standard of double independent isolation and bleed (DiiB).

Industry-first pipeline isolation solution

The TDW SHiiELD™ double independent isolation and bleed (DiiB) system enables safer, faster pipeline repairs with remote monitoring, certified leak-proof performance, and four times the throughput area of traditional isolation solutions. Speed Speed

SHiiELD technology delivers leak-proof performance, uncompromising safety, and four times the throughput area of traditional double block-and-bleed solutions while protecting the environment from fugitive emissions and reducing operational downtime.

Engineered with two independently anchored modules and energized seals, SHiiELD provides a redundant isolation system that exceeds evolving safety and environmental standards. By achieving a certified, leak-proof seal and enabling remote activation and monitoring, SHiiELD minimizes operational risk, enhances pipeline efficiency, and ensures zero-emission isolation projects.

Driving efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility

"SHiiELD is changing the game of how operators isolate pipelines while meeting their emissions and safety goals," said TDW Chief Executive Officer Bob McGrew. "By combining true redundancy with best-in-class throughput and remote activation, SHiiELD ensures the safest possible isolation for personnel and the environment. This innovative technology underscores TDW's commitment to advancing pipeline safety and operational efficiency."

With SHiiELD, TDW continues to drive the pipeline industry forward with advanced technologies that meet the market's demand for higher safety, reliability, environmental responsibility, and throughput. Read our blog to learn how DiiB technology works.

Shiield is a trademark of T.D. Williamson, Inc. For more information about the TDW SHiiELD System, visit us online.

About T.D. Williamson

T.D. Williamson (TDW) delivers advanced pipeline integrity, intervention, pigging and repair technologies that keep critical energy systems operating safely and efficiently. For more than a century, TDW has led innovation in pigging and isolation solutions that reduce emissions, extend asset life, and support a more sustainable energy future.

Today, TDW supports the energy industry's drive toward lower-carbon operations and a sustainable pipeline future. With headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, TDW operates in more than 35 locations across the globe, with channel partners across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

