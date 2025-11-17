100+ Häagen-Dazs® Shops Join GiftAMeal to Fight Hunger Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the holiday season, over 100 Häagen-Dazs® shops across 22 states have joined forces with GiftAMeal, a platform that turns customer photos into local meal donations. Starting December 1, 2025, every time a guest enjoys a treat at a partner Häagen-Dazs Shop location and snaps a photo through GiftAMeal, a meal will be donated to a nearby food bank, at no cost to the guest.

To participate, guests simply scan a QR code in-store and take a photo of their order to trigger a monetary donation funded by the shop. Each donation is made directly to a local food bank, where every "meal" represents 1.2 pounds of healthy groceries distributed to a family in need. Guests can also multiply their impact – for every social media platform they share their photo to, an additional meal is donated.

"This partnership is a natural extension of Häagen-Dazs' commitment to joy and community," said Adam Hanson, president of Häagen-Dazs Shops. "GiftAMeal makes it effortless for our shops to do good while driving guest engagement. It's a true win-win that strengthens our connection with customers and supports families in need."

GiftAMeal has helped provide over 2.7 million meals to those in need. Participating Häagen-Dazs Shop locations will now contribute to that growing impact, helping guests spread generosity one photo at a time.

"We're thrilled to welcome Häagen-Dazs Shops to the GiftAMeal family," said Andrew Glantz, founder and CEO of GiftAMeal. "It's inspiring to see such an iconic brand mobilize its franchisees to fight hunger nationwide. Together, we can make the simple act of enjoying ice cream a way to uplift communities during the holidays and beyond."

Visit www.icecream.com/us/en/brands/haagen-dazs/shops to find a Häagen-Dazs Shop near you. To learn more about the program, visit www.GiftAMeal.com.

