139th Canton Fair: AI, Creative Customization, and Detail-Oriented Design Energize the Stationery Category

GUANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the exhibition area of the 139th Canton Fair's Stationery category, exhibitors presented a diverse range of products shaped by technological integration, creative customization and details‑driven design, reflecting the evolving expectations of global buyers and the broader shift toward smarter and more efficient office solutions.

Among the showcased highlights is an AI‑powered translation pen that merges intelligent processing with natural handwriting. The device restores the tactile feel of writing on paper while enabling seamless note-taking and real-time communication. Equipped with voiceprint recognition technology, it distinguishes speakers with accuracy, supporting structured meeting documentation and multilingual interpretation. An integrated AI model further enhances functionality by offering instant responses, simultaneous translation and one‑click content summarization, allowing information to be processed with clarity and speed.

Creative notebook designs also draw attention, particularly modular covers featuring raised points that allow users to attach small accessories for personalized expression. Another notebook series incorporates perforated surfaces that support DIY decoration, encouraging creative engagement.

Detail‑driven innovation is especially evident in the adhesive category. One exhibitor introduced an easy‑tear tape designed to eliminate the need for scissors or cutting tools. This design addresses long‑standing challenges associated with traditional tape use, demonstrating a human‑centered approach that enhances practicality across packaging and daily office tasks.

Another adhesive manufacturer showcased its low‑noise tape, designed for use cases such as hospitals, post offices and e‑commerce logistics centers, features an environmentally conscious formulation. The second product is a printed tape adopting advanced gravure printing technology. That tape holds an appearance patent for its decorative finish and meets high‑end customization needs. These adhesive solutions are widely applied in logistics, gift packaging, office supplies and industrial sealing, combining silent performance with refined visual presentation.

For the writing instrument products, a company introduces a medical‑grade surgical marker capable of marking the human body prior to procedures. The product has been exported to multiple international markets, demonstrating strong capabilities within specialized medical applications.

By addressing both everyday efficiency and specialized professional applications, Chinese manufacturers are broadening what stationery categories can offer. This helps them meet the changing expectations of global buyers, with the Canton Fair serving as a major platform for international markets.

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SOURCE Canton Fair