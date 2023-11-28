20,000 Trees of Thanks to the Earth: LILYSILK Partners with One Tree Planted for Thanksgiving Reforestation Initiative

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is proud to announce its Thanksgiving Tree Planting Initiative, an endeavor aimed at showing gratitude to our planet. In collaboration with leading reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted, LILYSILK will plant 20,000 trees across regions worldwide heavily impacted by deforestation and wildfires.

This initiative follows LILYSILK's successful reforestation project in Pontal do Paranapanema, São Paulo State, Brazil, where earlier this year, 500 hectares of land were rejuvenated through the planting of 15,000 trees. This year alone, LILYSILK has planted 35,000 trees, benefiting the environment and local communities worldwide.

This reforestation project in Brazil has already had a significant positive impact. It has benefited 200 families, supported 280 jobs, and provided a habitat for 569 wildlife species. Additionally, the project has contributed to the restoration of 500 hectares of land and involved the active participation of 45 women, marking a significant step towards a more sustainable future for the local community.

LILYSILK's commitment to environmental sustainability, however, extends beyond tree planting, with several other initiatives also in full swing:

  • Initially launched to mark World Environment Day 2023, LILYSILK's Zero Waste Movement has seen the conversion of surplus materials into additional silk products, including approximately 8,000 eye masks and 6,000 protective masks.
  • More than 1,200 products have been collected as part of the TerraCycle® Recycling Program since 2022.
  • The company uses 100% biodegradable and recyclable packaging made from renewable resources, with boxes, bags, and envelopes designed to decompose quickly and harmlessly.
  • They have also expanded their range of products certified to the stringent Global Organic Textile Standard, ensuring textiles are truly organic and ethically produced from field to finished garments.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with One Tree Planted to plant another 20,000 trees for the Earth, and this holds a special significance for us," said David Wang, LILYSILK, CEO. "At LILYSILK, our mission goes beyond just tree planting; it's about motivating individuals to live better lives and embrace more sustainable lifestyles. Our dedication to both one another and the planet propels us forward."

LILYSILK's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in its actions, and the Thanksgiving Tree Planting Initiative is yet another testament to its ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable and greener future.

