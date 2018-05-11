2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer

Customized Honda Civic Tour Vehicles

Continuing in the Honda Civic Tour tradition, Charlie Puth will custom design the exterior of a new Honda Civic Type R and Honda Rebel 300 motorcycle that will be displayed for fans at each stop of the 2018 Honda Civic Tour.

Fans also can get behind the scenes access to Charlie Puth through Honda Backstage, a unique behind-the-scenes video series looking at the fascinating stories of up-and-coming artists. Hosted on UPROXX.com and UPROXX's Facebook page, Honda Backstage includes interviews with the artists sharing their inspirations, obstacles in pursuit of their dreams as they ascend into careers in music. Honda Stage (www.YouTube.com/HondaStage) offers music fans access to custom live and online music programming and performances, artist interviews and more.

2018 Honda Civic Tour Tickets

Tickets for the 2018 Honda Civic Tour are on sale now. Starting at 10am on May 11 through 10pm on May 18, a special buy one, get one ticket offer will be available at HondaCivicTour.com. A limited number of tickets at all price levels are available while supplies last. For complete details, and ticket information, please see HondaCivicTour.com.

Today also marks the release of Charlie's highly anticipated second album, Voicenotes, which is available now at all music retailers and streaming services. Download or stream here.

Every track on Voicenotes was produced and written by Charlie himself. Charlie celebrated the arrival of Voicenotes with a number of release week, national television appearances, performing his current single "Done For Me" on NBC's "The Voice" and "TODAY." Charlie continues his media blitz with a performance of the track on the nationally syndicated "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on May 14. "Done For Me (feat. Kehlani)" – the third single off of Voicenotes - is currently climbing the top 25 at Top 40 radio and the top 15 at Hot AC. The album already boasts back-to-back smashes in its now 3x-Platinum certified lead single "Attention" and Platinum certified follow-up "How Long." "Attention" marked Charlie's fifth RIAA-certified platinum selling single, third Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 (peaking at #5), second solo #1 on Hot AC radio, and first solo #1 on Top 40 radio.

In addition to his continued commercial success, Charlie's new music has found critical acclaim, with The New York Times calling "Attention" one of the best songs of 2017. The song also proved to be a worldwide smash, receiving a remarkable 47 Platinum certifications as well as a Diamond certification in France. In addition to hitting #1 on the European airplay chart, the song went #1 on the airplay charts in France, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. "How Long" went Top 5 at both Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and was named one of "The 17 Best Pop Songs of 2017" by Vanity Fair. Together, the companion videos for "Attention" and "How Long" have logged over 1 billion views on YouTube alone, and can be seen at Charlie's official YouTube channel – watch HERE.

Tour Schedule: Honda Civic Tour presents Charlie Puth

Voicenotes with very special guest Hailee Steinfeld:

JULY

12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage**

13 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

14 – Farmingville, NY- BMH Amphitheater at Bald Hill – On Sale Thu May 17 @ 10am

16 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall -- SOLD OUT

19 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

22 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

24 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

25 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap**

27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

AUGUST

2 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

3 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

5 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

18 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harvey's Outdoor Arena

20 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory**

24 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

29 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre

31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER

1 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

**Not part of the Honda Civic Tour

For complete details, and ticket information, please see HondaCivicTour.com.

About Honda Civic Tour

With 4.95 million fans having attending Honda Civic Tour concert events since 2001, Civic Tour has established itself as one of the nation's most compelling, successful music concert tour franchises. Civic Tour offers concert-goers with an exclusive, interactive and engaging concert experience featuring up-close and personal access to their favorite music performers and has done so for over 17 years. Past Civic Tour artists have included One Republic, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, One Direction, Maroon 5, and Kelly Clarkson, Linkin Park, Incubus, blink-182 and My Chemical Romance, Paramore, The Black Eyed Peas, Fall Out Boy, Everclear, Good Charlotte and New Found Glory, Dashboard Confessional, and Panic! at the Disco. For news, music, and additional info, please visit HondaCivicTour.com, facebook.com/HondaStage, twitter.com/HondaStage, instagram.com/HondaStage, youtube.com/HondaStage.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017 more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About Honda Stage

Building on its deep foundation of bringing music to fans, Honda has brought together an unprecedented group of entertainment and technology leaders, including iHeartMedia, UPROXX, Vevo, Snapchat and Valence Media to produce and distribute some of the best original, high-quality music content available. Honda Stage is a unique combination of live events – including the Honda Civic Tour and premier music festival partnerships with Austin City Limits and Governor's Ball – and exclusive digital content, offering music fans access to custom live and online music programming and performances, artist interviews and more. For more go to www.YouTube.com/HondaStage.

About Charlie Puth

New Jersey-born multi-platinum and multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth catapulted to superstardom in 2016 at light speed. He maintained this perpetual motion in 2017 with hits "Attention" and "How Long," the first two singles released from Puth's highly-anticipated sophomore album, Voicenotes. The album's first single "Attention" – now 3x-Platinum certified - marked Puth's third Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 and first #1 on pop radio, cracking 3 million Spotify streams in just a week, with its sexy music video racking up over 3 million views in under 24 hours. The New York Times praised the track as one of "The Best Songs of 2017" while noting upon the release of platinum-certified follow-up "How Long"' that "the once tightly controlled pop-soul singer is maturing with a robust second act full of bruises." The album's latest single, "Done For Me (feat. Kehlani)" is already beginning its ascent up the pop radio charts. Puth's RIAA platinum-certified first album NINE TRACK MIND made a remarkable chart debut upon its 2016 release, hitting #5 on Billboard's Top Current Albums Chart, fueled by the 2x RIAA platinum-certified top 40 smashes, "One Call Away" and "Marvin Gaye (featuring Meghan Trainor)," as well as the 3x RIAA platinum-certified "We Don't Talk Anymore (featuring Selena Gomez)." A worldwide phenomenon, the debut album reached #1 on iTunes charts in 28 countries around the globe. Puth fully exploded onto the music scene as a songwriter, producer and vocalist on Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again," the emotional tribute to Paul Walker in "FURIOUS 7." The song has officially entered the history books as one of the decade's biggest singles, topping Billboard's Hot 100 for a stunning 12 weeks and has become YouTube's "second most popular video of all-time." It won two Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award for "Best Song," a Hollywood Film Award, 2 Teen Choice Awards, a Golden Globe® Award nomination in the category of "Best Original Song" and three GRAMMY® Award nods, including the prestigious "Song of the Year."

For complete details and ticket information, visit www.charlieputh.com/tour. For news, music, and additional information, please visit www.charlieputh.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

About Marketing Factory

Marketing Factory is an award-winning ad agency that makes music work for brands. The Venice, California-based company's groundbreaking campaigns bring brands and music together, creating compelling brand narratives as American Honda Motor Co.'s lead agency for music experiences over the past 17 years.

About Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2018. Founded in New York City, the label literally grew from a one-room operation into one of the world's preeminent music companies. Atlantic has released a string of recordings that have had a profound impact on the course of modern music, its rich history including such musical icons as Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, John Coltrane, and Led Zeppelin. The Atlantic Records Group roster today includes many of the world's most popular recording artists, among them Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Sia, Ed Sheeran, Death Cab for Cutie, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Flo Rida, Kevin Gates, David Guetta, Matchbox Twenty, Melanie Martinez, Janelle Monáe, Jason Mraz, Panic! At the Disco, Paramore, Christina Perri, Charlie Puth, Coldplay, Skrillex, Trey Songz, Twenty One Pilots, Rob Thomas, Wiz Khalifa, and many more.

