2020 Hyundai Palisade Named Official Show Vehicle of the 49th Annual Miami International Auto Show

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row seating up to eight passengers, coupled with a generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility as part of its intuitive utility design. Hyundai's new premium flagship offers industry-first and class-exclusive technologies as part of a host of safety features such as Hyundai Smart Sense Technology which is standard in every Palisade.

"The new 2020 Hyundai Palisade clearly reflects its flagship status with distinctive and bold presence with new levels of all-road, all-weather capability, technology, safety, roominess and efficiency, all packaged in cutting-edge design," said Steve Flood, regional general manager, Southern Region, Hyundai Motor America. "The 2020 Palisade will be prominently displayed to welcome guests at the Miami Beach Convention Center as it reflects the ultimate family vehicle for the Miami market with its premium comfort and driver-assist features, user friendly displays and controls for daily commuting minimizing distractions, its host of innovative safety technologies, and standard eight-passenger seating ideal for memorable road trips while keeping families safe."

The well-equipped Palisade offers a host of convenient technology features including a 10-inch navigation display, 12-inch TFT cluster, wireless charging, seven USB outlets, second-row ventilated seats and innovative roof-based diffuser vents.

Some of the convenience features available in the all-new Palisade include:

One-Touch second row seat and power-folding/unfolding reclining third-row seats

Seven available USB outlets

Conversation mirror for driver to clearly see passengers in the rear

Driver Talk in-car intercom system with rear seat conversation and sleep modes

Class-exclusive Blind View Monitor that complements the standard Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

25-inch navigation touchscreen in widescreen format, coupled with a 12.3-inch fully-digital TFT center instrument cluster

Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects a virtual image onto the windshield, helping the driver to better keep his or her eyes on the road.

Industry-first, innovative new roof vent diffuser design that can provide a focused, partially-diffused or fully-diffused stream of air to rear passengers.

Available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android devices as well as recent Apple iPhones.

Infinity® audio system features Clari-Fi™ and QuantumLogic™ Surround Sound technology

Palisade offers a full suite of advanced safety technologies standard, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Palisade also offers a class-exclusive Blind View Monitor that complements the standard Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, which provides easy-to-see body-side views whenever the turn signal is activated and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) that monitors the rear seats using an ultrasonic sensor that helps to detect the movements of children and pets by reminding the driver to check the vehicle through a series of warnings systems in place to help prevent accidental lock ins.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade has been awarded a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with optional LED headlights. The Palisade is Hyundai's 13th vehicle to receive a TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating. As a result, Hyundai is now the most-awarded brand in the automotive industry by IIHS in 2019 with six models earning TOP SAFETY PICK ratings and seven earning TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is now available at dealerships across the U.S.

