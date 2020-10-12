2021 Honda Accord Gets Refreshed Styling, Updated Hybrid Variant, New Sport Special Edition Trim, plus Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration

"The new Honda Accord Hybrid is really the Accord to buy, offering customers more of everything they like about Accord -- more power, refinement and, of course, excellent fuel economy ratings," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda.

2021 ACCORD UPGRADES

For the 2021 model year, all Accords boast a wider, restyled grille for an even more sophisticated look, along with improved integration of the Honda Sensing® system's radar unit. Flanking the new grille on Sport and above trims (EX and above on Hybrid) are new LED high- and low-beam headlights with longer and wider down-the-road illumination. Also new are smaller openings for the fog lights. Additionally, LX, EX-L and Touring trims all receive new alloy wheel designs, while a new color is available for Sport, Sport Special Edition (SE) and Touring trims: Sonic Gray Pearl.

Inside, further enhancements to the class-leading style and sophistication of Accord's cabin include an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen entertainment system now standard on all trims (previously, EX and above). Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration also are now standard (previously EX and above), and EX-L and Touring trims (EX and above on Hybrid models) get new wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.

The combination of wireless charging and wireless smartphone integration eliminates the extra step of physically connecting the phone, making Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ ready to go and freeing up an additional USB port for charging a separate phone. Front USB ports on all grades have been moved to the front of the center console for easier access, and Sport and higher trims (EX and higher trims for Accord Hybrid) now include dual 2.5-volt USB ports for rear seat passengers.

All Accords also receive a new Rear Seat Reminder, while upper grades gain a new Low Speed Braking Control system.

ACCORD HYBRID

The 2021 Accord Hybrid benefits from updates to the innovative Honda two-motor hybrid system for a more direct and immediate throttle response with a more natural acceleration feeling as engine revs climb in concert with the driver's throttle input. With a peak total system output of 212 horsepower and peak torque delivery of 232 lb.-ft. right off idle, Accord Hybrid has the most power and torque in its class, with a top fuel economy rating of 48 mpg1.

Thanks to the unique configuration of the two-motor hybrid system, the Accord Hybrid also can spend more time operating solely on electric power than competing hybrid models, imbuing Accord with a smoother and more refined driving feel. Also, Accord's sophisticated brake-by-wire technology offers more natural and consistent braking performance and pedal feel versus competing models, seamlessly blending mechanical and regenerative braking force.

Honda's two-motor hybrid system uses a propulsion motor and a generator/starter motor built with a patented Honda design made with magnets using no heavy rare-earth metals. This reduces magnet cost and weight, while also reducing reliance on rare-earth metals, helping avoid the often negative environmental impact of mining them.

The hybrid powertrain control system manages the power delivery between each component and seamlessly switches between EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive for maximum efficiency with no input from the driver. Accord Hybrid drivers can further maximize fuel efficiency, or power, by selecting between Sport, EV and ECON modes using the three buttons behind the push-button gear selector.

Already, Honda leads all full-line automakers in fleet-average fuel economy and low CO 2 emissions according to the U.S. EPA, with 27 vehicles that received EPA combined fuel economy ratings of 30 mpg or higher.

Visually, Accord Hybrid adds its own unique touches to the styling updates made to the entire 2021 Accord lineup, including a blue H-mark on the grille and Hybrid badges on the front fenders and trunk lid. This year, Accord Hybrid Touring grade features 19-inch wheels, giving it an upscale and sporty appearance.

NEW SPORT SPECIAL EDITION

The Accord Sport SE is new to the lineup for 2021, replacing Accord EX 1.5T and expands on the popular Sport trim with additional sought-after features. The new Sport SE adds leather seats, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat to complement the addition of 12-way power driver's seat, heated mirrors, Smart Entry, and remote engine start to the popular Accord Sport 1.5T grade. This is in addition to the already generous equipment on the Sport 1.5T, which includes dual rear USB ports, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather-wrapped shift knob, and an 8-speaker audio system. Visually, Accord Sport and Sport SE are distinguished from the other trims by a rear trunk lid spoiler, trim-specific 19-inch wheel design, LED fog lights, dark-chrome grille and chrome exhaust finishers.

2021 Honda Accord Pricing & EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Model / Trim Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP1 Including $955

Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating

(City/Hwy/Combined)2 Accord LX 1.5T/CVT $24,770 $25,725 30 / 38 / 33 Accord Sport 1.5T/CVT $27,230 $28,185 29 / 35 / 32 Accord Sport SE 1.5T/CVT $28,720 $29,675 29 / 35 / 32 Accord EX-L 1.5T/CVT $31,090 $32,045 30 / 38 / 33 Accord Sport 2.0T 2.0T/10AT $31,910 $32,865 22 / 32 / 26 Accord Touring 2.0T/10AT $36,700 $37,655 22 / 32 / 26 Accord Hybrid Hybrid $26,370 $27,325 48 / 48 / 48 Accord Hybrid EX Hybrid $30,320 $31,275 48 / 48 / 48 Accord Hybrid EX-L Hybrid $32,690 $33,645 48 / 48 / 48 Accord Hybrid Touring Hybrid $36,240 $37,195 44 / 41 / 43

POWERTRAIN AND DRIVING DYNAMICS

In addition to the updates made to Accord Hybrid's two-motor system, the 2021 Accord's two turbocharged engines receive updated engine management software for more linear and responsive throttle control. In addition, the 1.5-liter turbo has improved Idle Stop performance, with quicker engine start-up when the driver releases the brake.

A 192-horspower 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo® engine is standard in Accord LX, Sport, Sport SE and EX-L grades, while Accord Sport 2.0T and Touring are available exclusively with a 252-horsepower, 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo®.

The braking system has also been updated for smoother engagement, especially at low speeds such as in stop-and-go traffic and in parking situations.

Powertrain Specs



1.5T Hybrid 2.0T Engine 1.5-liter

turbocharged 4-

cylinder 2.0-liter, DOHC, i-

VTEC® Atkinson-cycle

inline-4 engine; AC

Synchronous

Permanent-Magnet

Electric Motor 2.0-liter

turbocharged 4-

cylinder Transmission CVT NA 10AT Horsepower @ rpm (SAE net) 192 @ 5,500 212 @6,200 (total

system; not

SAE net) 252 @ 6,500 Torque @ rpm (lb.-ft., SAE net) 192 @ 1,600-5,000 232 @ 0-2,000 (not

SAE net) 273 @ 1,500-4,000 Recommended fuel Regular Unleaded Regular Unleaded Regular Unleaded CARB emissions rating LEV3-SULEV30 LEV3-SULEV30 LEV3-SULEV30 Tune-up interval 100,000 +/- miles

tune-up interval 100,000+/- miles

engine tune-up interval 100,000 +/- miles

tune-up interval

SAFETY AND DRIVER-ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

For the 2021 model year, all Accords receive a new Rear Seat Reminder and a rear seatbelt reminder as standard equipment. The Rear Seat Reminder chimes when the car is turned off, with a notification on the digital meter reminding drivers to check the rear seating area when exiting the car for children, pets or other precious cargo. The rear seatbelt reminder uses a warning on the digital meter to let drivers know if rear seat passengers have not fastened their seatbelts.

Accord Touring and Hybrid Touring trims now feature a new front and rear braking system called Low Speed Braking Control. Using sonar-based parking sensors, the new system can sense solid objects at low speeds, such as in parking situations, and warn the driver or apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate a collision.

Honda Sensing® receives updates to Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist system (LKAS). For 2021, ACC now has smoother braking when following another vehicle, while LKAS offers more effective and natural lane centering. Additionally, the steering wheel and dash controls for ACC and LKAS now feature industry-standard icons.

The 2021 Accord targets a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including the highest available rating of GOOD in all collision tests and SUPERIOR for frontal cash prevention. Also, the updated standard LED headlights have been designed to achieve a GOOD rating in the rigorous IIHS headlight standard.

Accord Key Features

Feature LX Sport Sport SE EX-L Sport 2.0T Touring Performance VTEC Turbo® 1.5-liter, DOHC direct-

injected inline-4 engine with 192

HP/192 lb.-ft. torque • • • •



VTEC Turbo® 2.0-liter, DOHC direct-

injected inline-4 engine with 252

HP/273 lb.-ft. torque







• • Continuously Variable Transmission • (with

paddle

shifters) (with

paddle

shifters) •



10-Speed Automatic Transmission







(with

paddle

shifters) (with

paddle

shifters) Remote Engine Start



• • • • Exterior LED high/low beam headlights Low

beam • • • • • Auto on-off and auto high beam

headlights • • • • • • 17-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels •



•



225/50R17 All-Season Tires •



•



19-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels

• •

• • 235/40R19 All-Season Tires

• •

• • LED Fog Lights

• • • • • Rear Spoiler

• •

•

Chrome Exhaust Finishers

• •

• • Rain-Sensing Wipers









• Heated Side Mirrors



•

• • Side Mirrors with Turn Signals





•

• Reverse Auto-Tilt Mirrors









• Interior Push Button Ignition • • • • • • Dual-Zone Climate Control • • • • • • Automatic Headlights • • • • • • Bluetooth® Hands Free Link® • • • • • • USB Audio Interface • • • • • • 8-Inch Display Audio • • • • • • 160-Watt Audio System with 4-

Speakers •









180-Watt Audio System with 8-

Speakers

• •

•

450-Watt Premium Audio System

with 10-Speakers Including

Subwoofer





•

• HD Radio™ and SiriusXM® Satellite

Radio



• • • • Wired Apple CarPlay® and Android

Auto™ Integration • • • • • • Wireless Apple CarPlay® and

Android Auto™ Integration





• • • Wireless Phone Charger





• • • TFT Color Meter • • • • • • Driver's Seat with Manual Height

Adjustment •









12-Way Power Driver's Seat

• • • • • Memory Driver's Seat





•

• Cloth Seats •









Combination Seat

•



•

Leather Seats



• •

• Heated Front Seats



• • • • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats









• Heated Outboard Rear Seats









• 4-Way Power Passenger Front Seat



• •

• Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel





•



Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

with Paddle Shifters

• •

• • Rear USB Chargers (2.5v)

• • • • • Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob

• • • • • Sport Pedals

• •

•

Smart Entry



• • • • Remote Engine Start



• • • • One-Touch Power Moonroof with Tilt

Feature





• • • Automatic-Dimming Rearview Mirror

with HomeLink®





• • • HondaLink®









• Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation

System™









• Head-Up Display









• Safety and Driver-Assistive Technologies Honda Sensing® • • • • • • Multi-View Rear Camera • • • • • • 8 Airbags, Including Driver and

Passenger Front Knee Airbag • • • • • • Blind Spot Information System





• • • Cross Traffic Monitor





• • • Parking Sensors





• • • Low Speed Braking Control









•

Accord Hybrid Key Features

Feature LX EX EX-L Touring Performance 2.0-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC® Atkinson-

cycle inline-4 engine; AC

Synchronous Permanent-Magnet

Electric Motor; 212 total system

horsepower, 232 lb.-ft. torque • • • • Remote Engine Start • • • • Exterior LED High/Low Beam Headlights Low beam • • • Auto on-off and auto high beam

headlights • • • • 17-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels • • •

225/50R17 All-Season Tires • • •

19-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels





• 235/40R19 All-Season Tires





• LED Fog Lights

• • • Rain-Sensing Wipers





• Heated Side Mirrors • • • • Side Mirrors with Turn Signals



• • Reverse Auto-Tilt Mirrors





• Interior Push Button Ignition • • • • Dual-Zone Climate Control • • • • Automatic Headlights • • • • Bluetooth® Hands Free Link® • • • • USB Audio Interface • • • • 8-Inch Display Audio • • • • 160-Watt Audio System with 4-

Speakers •





180-Watt Audio System with 8-

Speakers

•



450-Watt Premium Audio System

with 10-Speakers Including

Subwoofer



• • HD Radio™ and SiriusXM® Satellite

Radio

• • • Wired Apple CarPlay® and Android

Auto™ • • • • Wireless Apple CarPlay® and

Android Auto™

• • • Wireless Phone Charger

• • • TFT Color Meter • • • • Driver's Seat with Manual Height

Adjustment •





12-Way Power Driver's Seat

• • • Memory Driver's Seat



• • Cloth Seats • •



Leather Seats



• • Heated Front Seats

• • • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats





• Heated Outboard Rear Seats





• 4-Way Power Passenger Front Seat



• • Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters • •



Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

with Paddle Shifters



• • Rear USB Chargers (2.5v)

• • • Smart Entry • • • • Remote Engine Start • • • • One-Touch Power Moonroof with Tilt

Feature

• • • Automatic-Dimming Rearview Mirror

with HomeLink®



• • HondaLink®





• Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation

System™





• Head-Up Display





• Safety and Driver-Assistive Technologies Honda Sensing® • • • • Multi-View Rear Camera • • • • 8 Airbags, Including Driver and

Passenger Front Knee Airbag • • • • Blind Spot Information System

• • • Cross Traffic Monitor

• • • Parking Sensors



• • Low Speed Braking Control





•

1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $955 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2021 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (Hybrid only), and other factors.

