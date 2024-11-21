2024 SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE® EVENT TARGETS NEARLY $320 MILLION IN TOTAL DONATIONS

Helping to match Subaru owners with a charity they believe in is one of the greatest gifts we can give this season. Post this

This year, Subaru and its retailers are continuing to support four national charity partners that exemplify the Subaru Love Promise®; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels, and the National Park Foundation, as well as over 820 local hometown charities. The advertising campaign spotlights each partner organization's cause, as well as the important connection to hometown charities that are selected by Subaru retailers and benefit their local communities.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "It is our honor to support causes and organizations that strive to make a difference through the annual Subaru Share the Love Event. A dedication to giving back is core to what makes Subaru More Than a Car Company® and our retailers More Than a Car Dealer. Helping to match Subaru owners with a charity they believe in is one of the greatest gifts we can give this season, and we hope that it forges a connection that lasts for years to come."

For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at any participating Subaru retailer from November 21, 2024, to January 2, 2025, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of charities.* Retailers can select up to two hometown charities in their local communities to receive at least an additional $50 total for each vehicle sold or leased to accompany the original donation. Furthermore, many participating Subaru retailers will donate $5 to their registered hometown charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period.

Throughout the campaign, two new advertising spots featuring national and hometown charity partners will run on national television, streaming, digital video, and social media platforms in :30 and :15 second format. The title campaign spot, The Hard Work of Love, celebrates heroic animal shelter workers who love and care for millions of pets in need, while Hometown Love highlights the work of Subaru retailers supporting hometown charities in their respective communities. Paid media partners include ABC, NBC, the CW, YouTube, and more. A Spanish-language translated version of The Hard Work of Love will run on Telemundo, UniMas, and Univision. The creative will also run across streaming partners in English and Spanish, including Peacock, MAX, Hulu, Amazon, Netflix and more, and the spots are available to view on the Subaru of America YouTube channel.

Since 2008, Subaru and its retailers have donated over $288 million and supported nearly 2,300 hometown charities over the years as a part of the Subaru Share the Love Event.

To learn more, visit: www.subaru.com/share

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 21, 2024, through January 2, 2025, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 10, 2025. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

