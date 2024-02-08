2025 KIA CARNIVAL MPV REDEFINED: ELEVATING MULTI-PURPOSE APPEAL WITH HYBRID POWER, SOPHISTICATED DESIGN ENHANCEMENTS AND ALLURING NEXT-GEN TECH

Emphasis on Multi-Purpose : Refreshed Carnival MPV opens a new door of possibility with optional turbo-hybrid offering 242 horsepower

Enhanced Presence : "Opposites United" design theme comes to life on the Carnival MPV, blending bold and grand exterior elements with a sleek and high-tech interior

Teeming with next-gen tech : Kia's next-generation, ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system and new available Connected Car Rear Cockpit (ccRC) system elevate the experience for passengers from the first row to the third

Connected Carnival : Over-the-Air 1 software updates and ultrawide band-based Digital Key 2 2 propel Carnival into the digital age

Always Evolving : Kia's latest developments in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems3 (ADAS) bring the Carnival MPV up to date with additional features, including available Highway Driving Assist 2 first introduced in the award-winning EV6.

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, the refreshed 2025 Kia Carnival multi-purpose vehicle reaffirmed itself as a trailblazer in the minivan segment, bringing a distinct edge in the space between SUV and family hauler. Commanding attention with a grand SUV-like design while offering up exceptional passenger and cargo space more akin to a van, the Carnival expands its versatility with an available turbo-hybrid powertrain. Brimming with Kia's next-generation of connected car technology, the Carnival steps into the digital age with connectivity and convenience at its core.

Kia debuts refreshed 2025 Carnival at the Chicago Auto Show. Refreshed Kia Carnival MPV elevates multi-purpose appeal with new Hybrid power, sophisticated design enhancements and alluring next-gen tech.

"The Carnival has been a standout since its introduction, effortlessly blending SUV aesthetics with the utilitarian functionality of a family vehicle," said Steve Center, COO and EVP. "As a brand that refuses to settle for the status quo, we've made impactful updates across styling, performance and technology, further allowing the Carnival to challenge stereotypes that family vehicles are uninspiring."

The 2025 Carnival will be available in five trim levels (LX, LXS, EX, SX, SX Prestige), while the Carnival HEV will be available in four trim levels (LXS, EX, SX, SX Prestige) when it goes on sale (expected summer 2024).

Enhanced Presence

Embracing the distinctive "Opposites United" design language, the Carnival confidently embodies a modern and bold appearance befitting of an SUV. Characterized by a grand and sculptural grille, the front fascia boasts a chiseled and assertive design, juxtaposed by intricate and high-tech details in cube-like headlamps that are accentuated by Kia's signature amber-colored Star Map daytime running lights.

Around back, the Carnival looks more refined with smooth surfaces and clean lines. The license plate housing was repositioned to the lower part of the tailgate for a polished appearance, while the crisp contours of the Star Map taillights add depth to the rear. An available wide and contoured skid plate contrasts against the black cladding on the lower rear fascia completes the exterior redesign.

Technical shapes extend to the Carnival's available alloy wheel options ranging from 17- to 19-inches, which showcase an array of geometric angles. For those who are more keen on design, the Carnival Dark Edition4 gets darkened exterior elements, including the roof rails5, skid plates, C-Pillar garnish, side door garnish, tailgate garnish, exterior side mirror covers, front grille and wheels.

A Haven of Comfort and Convenience

Open the doors to the Carnival to find a futuristic space designed with simple shapes and three-dimensional effects achieved through available ambient lighting spanning the width of the dashboard. The horizontally aligned information and climate controls on the center fascia are minimalist by design, as is the spacious center console with large capacity dual cupholders that can accommodate a large beverage.

At the forefront, a curved panoramic dual-display features full digital instrumentation with an available 12.3-inch cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment display6 elegantly integrated into one single panel for an ultramodern appeal (wide panel with 4.2-inch TFT and 12-inch screen is standard). An optional, full-color head-up display7 projects information from the cluster and navigation onto the windshield directly in the driver's line of sight. The available Full Display Mirror8 replaces the traditional rear-view mirror with a camera view by simply adjusting the lower tab. Built-in lights within the seat belt buckle illuminate, making them easier to locate in the dark. Seven standard USB-C ports conveniently located throughout the cabin can help mobile devices stay charged for passengers in all three rows, while two power outlets, and two 115V inverters serve as additional power sources.

Say "Hey Kia!" and a multi-zone voice recognition feature distinguishes between speakers in the front row and second-row, recognizing key activations such as opening the windows or adjusting the climate control. For Carnivals equipped with the optional VIP Lounge Seat package, second-row passengers can activate their seat's relaxation mode, reclining the seatback9 and deploying the leg extension with a single voice command.

Unchanged is the Carnival's cavernous and flexible interior space for 7- or 8- passengers, maintaining its best-in-class10 145.1 cubic feet of cargo room behind the first row. "Slide-Flex" seating for 8-passenger versions continues to allow multiple configurations with a sliding second row center seat that permit the front passenger easy access to a baby or child riding in it. Removable second-row seats and fold-in-floor third-row seats continue to be a Carnival staple (second row seats not removable in SX-Prestige).

A Connected Carnival

Striding into the future of in-car technology, the Carnival now offers Kia's next-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system. This advanced system processes faster and in higher fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls conveniently accessible with a swipe on the screen. Over-the-air updates11 help the Carnival stay up to date.

Rear passengers are invited to enjoy Kia's newly available Connected Car Rear Cockpit (ccRC) Rear Entertainment System. Developed in-house, the available system with dual 14.6-inch monitors and full HD resolution allows streaming from popular platforms, with the potential to add future content over-the-air over time. Passengers can connect their Bluetooth headsets and mirror from external devices with a HDMI port.

Available advanced ultrawideband-based Digital Key 2 allows customers to use their compatible smart devices or an NFC-enabled smart card as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and drive. This innovative technology allows the driver to unlock the Carnival without having to hold their smartphone. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on compatible devices.

Enhancing Multi-Purpose with a New Hybrid Option

Motivation in the Carnival still comes from an available 3.5-liter V6 GDI engine that produces 287 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. Strengthening its position as a multi-purpose vehicle, the Carnival Hybrid is newly available for 2025 with a 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid engine paired with a 54kW motor and a 6-speed automatic transmission, with a combined output of 242 horsepower, 271 lb.-ft. of torque.

Unique hybrid performance upgrades further aim to improve performance and fuel economy, while also working towards an overall comfortable ride. Aerodynamic 17" wheels are exclusive to the Carnival HEV. In Eco/Smart mode, Electrification-Vehicle Motion Control (E-VMC) kicks in with the flick of the paddle shift lever to adjust the amount of regenerative braking with a three-level deceleration control. Other features specific to the Carnival HEV include E-Handling, which is designed to help improve vehicle responsiveness when entering and exiting a corner; E-Ride that can help smooth out the action of going over bumps with specially tuned shocks, and E-Evasive Handling Assist that is designed to help control the vehicle movement during emergency steering.

Advancements in ADAS:

The Carnival's suite of standard and available Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is updated with Kia's latest iterations. Central to the Carnival's advanced driver assist technology is standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist12, designed to alert the driver if it detects a risk of collision with an object or person in the front and can automatically assist with braking to help prevent collisions under certain conditions. The system now offers available Junction Crossing (FCA-JC); Lange-change Oncoming (FCA-LO); Lange-change Side (FCA-LS); and Evasive Steering Assist (FCA-ESA).

First introduced on the EV6, the Carnival is also available with Highway Driving Assist 29 (HDA 2) a driver convenience system that is designed to maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways, and assist in lane changes under certain conditions.

Other available ADAS features include Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (N-SCC)13, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)14.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

