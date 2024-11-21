2025 KIA EV6 DEBUTS AT LA AUTO SHOW WITH DESIGN UPDATES, MORE TECH, AND ENHANCED BATTERY CAPACITY

Stronger family resemblance : EV6 refined styling incorporates signature Kia "Opposites United" design language including Star Map Lighting, and horizontal interior theme with curved integrated display 1

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After making a bold entrance into the EV market nearly three years ago and earning numerous industry accolades, including the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, a significantly refreshed Kia EV6 was unveiled today at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. Featuring updated front and rear designs, enhanced premium interior touches, and newly packaged trim levels with added features and amenities, the EV6 continues to strengthen its position in the CUV and EV segments by building on its award-winning formula.

"We are incredibly proud of the success the EV6 has achieved since its launch," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "The EV6 represents Kia's forward-thinking approach to electrification, and with this refreshed model, we are excited to build on that success by offering even more style, technology, and features that our customers will love. We can't wait to see how this next chapter of the EV6 continues to drive excitement and push boundaries in the EV market."

The 2025 EV6 will be assembled at Kia Georgia's assembly plant alongside the EV9 and will be available in Light (RWD only), Light Long Range (RWD or e-AWD), Wind (RWD or e-AWD), GT-Line (RWD or e-AWD), and GT (e-AWD) trims. It's expected to go on sale in the first half of next year.

STYLING: KEEPING UP WITH THE KIA FAMILY

The 2025 EV6 has evolved with the newer Kia models, with subtle yet impactful updates that maintain its unmistakable identity while giving it a sportier edge. Kia's signature Star Map lighting shapes the new headlights and DRLs, giving it a high-tech look with wing-like graphics that help create a wider, more dynamic appearance. The front bumper sports sharper angles while character lines on the hood that extend to the air intake add contrast and depth to the overall front design. From the rear, three-dimensional taillights also take after the Star Map design language, while the rear bumper adopts a wide, wing-type shape that visually ties the rear design to the front. The 2025 EV6's side profile changes slightly, as a result of the front and rear cladding and a more sharply angled side sill molding that enhances the EV's stance. New wheel designs, available in 19- to 21-inch sizes depending on the trim level, maintain the EV6's striking appearance while offering a fresh look.

Inside, the EV6's horizontal design theme enhances the cabin's wide, open feel. The driver-centric layout features a standard curved dual 12.3-inch display that integrates the instrument cluster and center screen, offering an immersive visual experience. Inspired by the award-winning EV9, the 2025 EV6 now features Star Map lighting, a D-shaped steering wheel, and an updated center console with a sleek new finish, all contributing to its elevated high-tech, sporty aesthetic.

The EV6's dimensions have been slightly adjusted for improved aesthetics and comfort. The overall length has incrementally increased by 0.6 inches, and the front overhang is longer by the same measure, creating a sportier stance.

PERFORMANCE: GOING THE EXTRA MILE(S)

After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback following the addition of the 2024 EV6 Light Long Range with the larger battery pack, Kia continues to respond to consumer demand for greater range. For 2025, the EV6 introduces larger battery options, with the standard 63.0 kWh battery paired with a rear motor producing 167 hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The available 84.0 kWh battery has a targeted to all-electric range of 319 miles2 in Light LR, Wind, and GT-Line trims with the RWD configuration. This setup comes with a rear motor making 225 hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The more powerful AWD option combines dual motors to deliver 320 hp and 446 lb.-ft. of torque, while the EV6 GT makes 601 hp and 545 lb.-ft. of torque. With standard GT mode activated, the GT surges with an impressive 641 hp and 568 lb.-ft. of torque (up from 576 hp and 545 lb.-ft., respectively, from the 2024 EV6 GT). The GT's new Virtual Gear Shift feature enhances driving immersion by simulating gear shifts with visuals, engine sound effects, and a tactile sensation through motor torque adjustments.

Fast charging remains a standout feature, with the EV6's ultra-fast 800-volt DC charging system.5 To make charging more convenient, the charge port (excluding EV6 GT models) has been relocated to the left rear fender and is compatible with the North American Charging Standard6. The EV6 also introduces improvements to its Integrated Converter Control Unit (ICCU) with increased output density.

Enhanced ride and handling come by way of improved steering response thanks to a belt-type steering column, while an electric tilt & telescopic column adds convenience for the driver. To maintain a quiet cabin, sound absorption materials were added throughout, and the EV6's frame was reinforced to meet more stringent IIHS safety standards.

For adventurers, the long-range model with the 84.0kWh battery boasts an improved towing rating7 of 2,700 lbs. and automatically detects trailer weight to adjust the distance-to-empty.

NEXT-GEN CONVENIENCE:

The EV6 will continue to deliver an innovative vehicle experience with Kia's next-gen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system with faster processing, higher fidelity, and over-the-air (OTA) updates to keep the EV6 up to date with the latest software related to the powertrain, navigation, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)8. Through the new Kia Connect Store, the EV6 now offers a number of available Digital Features and Services9 designed to elevate in-vehicle entertainment and connectivity, including video and music streaming, gaming, and a Wi-Fi Hotspot. Drivers can also personalize the EV6's display theme10 with their favorite NBA team's colors and logos, showcasing their unwavering loyalty to their favorite NBA team.

Other new tech additions include an ultrawideband-based Digital Key 2.0 which allows customers to use their compatible smart devices or an NFC-enabled smart card as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and drive. This innovative technology allows the driver to unlock the EV6 without having to hold their smartphone. The system also supports key sharing via text on compatible devices for added convenience.

Further adding to driver convenience are enhanced parking features including Remote Smark Parking Assist 211, and Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist12, along with Parking Distance Warning13. The EV6's flush door handles with automatic deployment are now standard.

ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS (ADAS):

The 2025 EV6 continues to offer Kia's suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 214, with newer features including Junction Turning Vehicle, Junction Crossing Vehicle, Lane Change Side Vehicle and Evasive Steering Assist. Also available is Highway Driving Assist 215, designed to maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways, and assist in lane changes under certain conditions.

