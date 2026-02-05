2026 KIA EV9 CROWNED CARS.COM'S 'BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE OF 2026'

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 2026 Kia EV9 was named Cars.com's Best Electric Vehicle of 2026, marking the second consecutive year the three-row electric SUV has been awarded with the honor. This recognition builds on the EV9's recent designation as Cars.com's Top 3-Row EV Pick reflecting its leadership in range, charging performance, family friendly design and overall EV excellence.

2026 Kia EV9 crowned Cars.com ‘Best Electric Vehicle of 2026’

"Being named Cars.com's Best Electric Vehicle of 2026 for the second consecutive year reinforces what we set out to achieve with the EV9," said Eric Watson, VP of Sales, Kia America. "From its versatile three-row seating to its advanced technology and performance, the EV9 continues to deliver a confident, everyday electric experience that meets the real-world needs of today's EV customers."

Cars.com's automotive experts evaluated a competitive field of new electric vehicles on attributes including driving range, fast-charging performance, interior space, technology and overall ownership value. The EV9 set itself apart due to its combination of spacious three-row seating, advanced technology and long-distance capability, making it the obvious choice for both families and EV enthusiasts.

"The Kia EV9 stood out because it delivers everything we want from a modern electric SUV — strong real-world range, fast charging, excellent space and comfort, and smart flexibility across the lineup," said Mike Hanley, Sr. Road Test Editor, Cars.com. "After extensive testing, it earned unanimous praise from our judges for being exceptionally usable, family-friendly and genuinely well-rounded, which is why it rose to the top and was named Cars.com's Best EV of 2026."

The EV9 continues to be a compelling choice with its spacious three-row cabin, towing capability1, and Kia's latest in-vehicle technology including vehicle system over-the-air updates2 and ultra-wideband-based Digital Key3. Powered by a standard 76.1-kWh battery paired with a 160-kW (215-hp) motor, the EV9 features DC fast-charging compatibility. Optional upgrades include a 99.8-kWh battery in a single-motor configuration or a dual-motor setup that delivers 283 kW (379hp) with torque vectoring all-wheel drive, generating 516 lb.-ft of torque. When connected to a 350kW DC fast charger, the EV9 can charge from 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes4.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

