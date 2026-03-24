Two additional honors bring Kia's 2026 IIHS TSP+ total to four models

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Kia K4 and 2026 Kia EV9 electric three-row SUV have each earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) highest safety rating, the 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation. With these latest recognitions, Kia now has four models1 with the 2026 TSP+ rating, joining the previously recognized 2026 Kia Sorento (built after Sept. 2025) and Sportage (built after May 2025). Awards apply to U.S. models only.

2026 Kia K4

2026 EV9

2026 Sorento (models built after September 2025)

2026 Sportage (models built after May 2025)

2026 Kia K4 and EV9 Earn 2026 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards

"Safety isn't a single feature. It's a core focus across our vehicles," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Expanding our IIHS recognition across more models reflects how we're prioritizing protection as the agency's standards in safety continue to evolve."

For 2026, IIHS has further strengthened its testing criteria to emphasize rear-seat passenger protection and enhanced crash avoidance performance. The updated testing protocols include more rigorous requirements for rear passenger safety in moderate overlap front crashes, as well as improved performance standards for pedestrian crash prevention and higher-speed vehicle-to-vehicle crash avoidance systems.

With a starting MSRP1 of $22,290, the Kia K4 combines advanced safety features with strong value, offering a compelling entry point into Kia's lineup. Standard advanced driver assistance systems2 include Lane Keeping Assist3 (LKA) and Forward Collision Avoidance4 (FCA), which is designed to help detect and prevent collisions from occurring in certain circumstances and detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in front of the vehicle while driving (FCA-CPC), as well as oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT).

The award-winning EV9 three-row all-electric SUV continues to impress with its host of modern amenities and advanced driver assistance systems, including standard Highway Driving Assist 25 (HDA-2), which can help maintain a predetermined distance from other vehicles detected ahead and can keep the car centered within detected lane markers on certain highways.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling charges, taxes, title, license, options, and dealer charges. Actual price are set by dealer and may vary.

1 Awards apply to U.S. models only

2 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 When engaged, Lane Keeping Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

5 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only function on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia America