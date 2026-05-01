2026 ES 350h Gains Sixth-Generation Hybrid System and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Option

Multi-Pathway Platform, Interior and Exterior Styling Shared with Battery-Electric ES Models

ES 350h Available in Premium and Premium+ Trims

Front-Wheel-Drive ES 350h Has EPA-Estimated 46 MPG Combined Fuel Economy Rating

Both Front- and All-Wheel-Drive 2026 ES 350h Hybrid Systems Deliver 244 HP

New ES Is Larger Than Previous ES and Has a Higher Seating Position

Latest Lexus Interface Debuts with 14.0-in. Touchscreen and 12.3-in. Multi-Information Display

2026 ES Upgrades to Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 (LSS+ 4.0)

2026 ES 350h Expected to Arrive in Dealerships in June with $49,700 Base MSRP

PLANO, Texas, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth-generation Lexus ES is now on sale, with the long-running luxury sedan's latest hybrid model joining the first-ever battery-electric (BEV) ES models in dealerships. Every 2026 Lexus ES shares new styling inside and out; a multi-pathway platform capable of supporting internal combustion and all-electric powertrains; and the latest Lexus Interface touchscreen and digital Multi-Information Display (MID) ahead of the driver. Now utilizing Lexus' sixth-generation hybrid system, the 2026 ES 350h offers an all-wheel drive (AWD) option for the first time.

2026 LEXUS ES 350h HYBRID JOINS BATTERY-ELECTRIC ES 350e, ES 500e IN EIGHTH-GENERATION ES LINEUP

What's New

The multi-pathway vehicle platform shared by the ES 350h and ES 350e and ES 500e battery-electric models is a first not only for ES but also the Lexus brand. The ES BEV models use the same platform and share the same overall design—except for minor model-specific details.

The 2026 ES 350h has Lexus' sixth-generation hybrid system with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine, an electric starter-generator, and a motor-generator integrated into an electronically controlled continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) powering the front wheels. The all-wheel drive option adds an additional electric motor mounted at the rear axle that exclusively powers the rear wheels, providing enhanced traction on demand.

Every 2026 ES includes a new 12.3-inch driver Multi-Information Display, as well as the latest Lexus Interface infotainment system with a 14.0-inch touchscreen. The ES also upgrades to the newest Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 (LSS+ 4.0) active safety and convenience feature suite.

Design and Platform | Lexus-First Multi-Pathway Platform, Eye-Catching Looks

The 2026 Lexus ES' multi-pathway platform is an evolution of the previous-generation ES' TNGA-K underpinnings, adapted to support both internal-combustion and all-electric powertrains. The ES 350h includes a fuel tank, hybrid battery beneath the rear seat, and Lexus' sixth-generation gas-electric hybrid system powering either the front wheels or, with available all-wheel drive (AWD), all four wheels. Battery-electric ES 350e and ES 500e models situate their 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack in the floor beneath the passenger compartment and drive motors at the front and (on ES 500e trims) rear axles.

Every 2026 ES shares a body shell and styling inspired by the rakish Lexus LF-ZC concept. L-shaped LED running lights sit above Dual LED headlights and flank a pinched surface evocative of Lexus' spindle grille design and a prominent body shoulder line rises from behind the front wheels to meet the wraparound LED Blade taillamp with illuminated logo, visually lengthening the ES' sleek shape. The angular, contrasting-color character line along each bodyside is another LF-ZC homage.

Dimensionally larger than the seventh-generation ES, the 2026 ES HEVs' 3.1-inch-longer wheelbase and additional 2.2 inches of width, 6.5 inches in length, and 4.5 inches in height increases most interior space measurements. Front seat headroom is up by 0.8 inch, rear seat headroom by 0.4 inch, and rear seat legroom increases by 1.4 inches. Front seat shoulder room grows by 1.6 inches while front-seat hip room expands by 1.9 inches. With the front and rear hip points higher than in the previous generation ES, ease of ingress and egress is enhanced.

Electronic door latch releases are standard and include Safe Exit Assist, which is designed to alert occupants to approaching traffic. Visually, the ES 350h is distinguished from ES 350e and ES 500e models by its front bumper upper air intake; the BEVs have a specific, smoother front-end design with minimal apertures. Furthermore, ES 350h models have a conventional fuel door on the driver's-side rear quarter panel; the all-electric ES 350e and ES 500e include a power-opening charge port door on their front passenger-side fender.

Every ES comes standard with 19-inch 10-spoke aluminum wheels with aerodynamic covers. Wavelength and Copper Crest paint colors are newly available on the ES, alongside Caviar, Ultra White, Cloudburst Gray, and Iridium that were offered on the seventh-generation ES.

Inside, the ES marries minimalist design with new technology while maintaining the premium materials and luxurious feel for which the ES is traditionally known. ES 350h trims include NuLuxe®-trimmed seating and embossed door panel accents and micro-geometric pattern dashboard trim, as well as Thematic Ambient Illumination. The front seats are eight-way power adjustable (with two-way power lumbar adjustment) and heated and ventilated on every ES 350h.

A new steering wheel with "L E X U S" spelled out horizontally in the brand's latest font faces the driver along with a 12.3-inch Multi-Information Display. On the center console is a toggle shift lever alongside buttons for Park, the electronic parking brake release, and the Brake Hold feature. A 14.0-inch touchscreen with the latest Lexus Interface on the dashboard is positioned above a soft-touch horizontal control panel with backlit temperature, defroster, and defogger buttons for the standard dual-zone climate control system. To the left of the steering wheel, the same panel houses buttons for the standard Lexus Memory system controls for the driver's seat. On ES 350h Premium+ trims, the soft-touch panel also includes buttons for Advanced Park with Remote Park (requires a compatible smartphone with Bluetooth® connectivity) and the Panoramic View Monitor.

Technology | New Lexus Interface and Displays

Multi-pathway powertrain compatibility isn't the only technological advancement for the 2026 ES. Occupants can interact with the latest Lexus Interface via the 12.3-inch Multi-Information Display and 14.0-inch touchscreen standard on every 2026 ES. The refreshed on-screen experience includes elevated design, greater ease of use, and a new home menu capable of displaying multiple widgets of information at once. Key menus are accessible via large on-screen tiles and the system supports simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity. An integrated Drive Recorder is included as well as over the air (OTA) updates via remote software for the Lexus Interface system (5G network dependent).

A wireless device charger and wireless Apple CarPlay®and Android Auto™ compatibility are standard on ES 350h. With an active Wi-Fi Connect* trial or subscription, Integrated Streaming allows for integration of a Spotify® music subscription. A SiriusXM® with 360L 3-month trial is standard. Premium trims include a 10-speaker Lexus Premium Sound System and Premium+ trims include a 17-speaker 1,800-watt Mark Levinson® PurePlay Surround Sound System.

SmartAccess keyless entry is standard on every ES. The ES 350h Premium+ trims add Digital Key 2.0 capability (requires an active Remote Connect* trial or subscription) which enables Lexus guests to use their compatible smartphone as a key for their ES (capable of unlocking and locking the doors and starting the car).

Connected technologies available on the 2026 ES 350h are:

Cloud Navigation

With an active Drive Connect* trial or subscription, this cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance. Three-year Drive Connect trial included.

Intelligent Assistant

With an active Drive Connect* trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant ushers in a new era of convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation, and occupied seat detection capabilities for greater voice recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey, Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia and climate control. Three-year Drive Connect trial included.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect* trial or subscription, owners/lessees can use the Lexus app to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the engine, adjust the climate control, check vehicle health and more. Three-year Remote Connect trial included.

Safety Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, Safety Connect* can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports. Five-year trial included.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, Service Connect* can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports. Five-year trial included.

Wi-Fi Connect*

Enables hotspot function for up to five devices; service provided by AT&T with 30-day/unlimited data trial included.

*5G network dependent.

Powertrain, Suspension, and Steering | Sixth-Generation Hybrid System

The 2026 ES 350h is the first Lexus model to adopt the brand's sixth-generation hybrid system. Compared to the 2025 ES 300h, which utilized Lexus' fourth-generation hybrid system, the 2026 ES 350h delivers more total output and, for the first time, the ES hybrid offers optional all-wheel drive. Front-wheel drive is standard on the ES 350h.

Similar to the previous-generation ES 300h, every 2026 ES 350h uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine combined with a starter generator, a front motor generator, and an electronically controlled continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to power the front wheels. For 2026, the engine's output increases from 176 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque to 186 hp and 173 lb-ft, while the motor generator's output increases from 118 hp and 149 lb-ft of torque to 201 hp and 199 lb-ft.

ES 350h models equipped with all-wheel drive add a third motor to the system. Mounted at the rear axle, the AWD ES 350h's 54-hp e-Axle unit provides power to the rear wheels, allowing for additional traction on demand in adverse conditions. All-wheel-drive ES 350hs' effective front-to-rear torque distribution can be varied between 100:0 and 20:80. This distribution is informed by vehicle wheel speed, acceleration and steering angle sensor information.

Total net combined hybrid system output is 244 horsepower on both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive ES 350h trims, up from 215 hp on the front-wheel-drive-only 2025 ES 300h.

Sixth-generation hybrid improvements include a simplified cooling circuit for the CVT, which also adopts a new multi-axis layout of the front starter-generator and motor generator, along with a simplified cooling system, resulting in a more rigid and compact transaxle casing. The motor generator is also larger and more powerful.

In its blending of gas and electric power, the sixth-generation hybrid system favors that larger and more powerful electric motor more than before, keeping engine revs lower and quieter during everyday operation. A microfiber sound absorbing material has been added to the engine's air intake box, as well, to help quiet the engine's higher-frequency noises at higher rpm. Similarly, the exhaust system adopts a larger muffler to further quiet the engine, while a flexible coupler between the exhaust manifold and the front exhaust piping suppresses the transmission of vibrations from the engine to the exhaust system itself. Active Noise Control in the cabin uses the counter frequencies played through the audio speakers to suppress engine booming sensations.

The A25A-FXS 2.5-liter engine also benefits from increased block rigidity, as well as a new multi-hole direct fuel injector, which expands the fuel spray area in the combustion chamber and works with straightened intake ports for a cleaner and more efficient air/fuel mixture and combustion. A new variable cooling system enables precise control over cooling pathways based on the engine's running condition and ambient temperature, improving cooling efficiency by prioritizing or blocking coolant flow to the heater core and metering the electric water pump's flow rate and the opening or closing of the thermostat. The oil pump, too, is an electronically controlled, variable-capacity unit, which helps reduce engine friction and improving fuel efficiency.

The front-wheel-drive ES 350h has a 46 MPG EPA-estimated combined rating, and the all-wheel-drive ES 350h has a 44 MPG EPA-estimated combined rating. The full EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings are:

EPA Fuel Economy Rating 2026 Lexus ES 350h (FWD) 2026 Lexus ES 350h (AWD) EPA-estimated city rating 48 MPG 47 MPG EPA-estimated highway rating 44 MPG 42 MPG EPA-estimated combined rating 46 MPG 44 MPG

The Lexus Driving Signature on the ES 350h helps minimize vibration and road noise for a quiet, comfortable and refined ride quality while maintaining dynamic handling capabilities for a modern, elegant driving experience. Laminated side window glass further helps minimize noise intrusion into the cabin.

Safety and Convenience | Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 Brings Expanded Active Safety Suite

Making its debut on the 2026 ES, Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 (LSS+4.0) introduces more natural and human-like active safety interventions, among other refinements and feature additions, to the brand's suite of key active safety and convenience features. All 2026 Lexus ES models come standard with LSS+ 4.0. This system includes:

Front Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability. Features for LSS+ 4.0 include:

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist

Designed to provide additional steering torque during an emergency maneuver initiated by the driver, enhancing vehicle stability and helping prevent lane departure. This steering support function is designed to operate when the Pre-Collision System is turned ON, the turn signal is not being operated, the speed of the vehicle is between 25-50 mph and the relative speed to the detected object is between 25-50 mph.

Intersection Turn Assist

Designed to detect vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians crossing at certain intersections, supporting the driver with audible and visible warnings along with automatic braking when turning left for an oncoming vehicle or turning right for when a pedestrian is detected.

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Eco-Run Mode

Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control helps maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you at various speeds. LSS+ 4.0 adds an Eco-Run mode for DRCC that is designed to help improve energy consumption by smoothing acceleration.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered within its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

When lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, LDA w/SA is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Using an intelligent camera, RSA is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display.

Intelligent High Beams

Automatic High Beams can automatically toggle between high and low beams based on the vehicle's surroundings.

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA)

Uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle.

Additional safety and convenience features available on the Lexus ES 350h include:

Traffic Jam Assist

Standard on ES 350h Premium+ trims (not available on Premium), Traffic Jam Assist technology (with an active Drive Connect* trial or subscription) is designed to monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access roadways and to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system can automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move. Three-year Drive Connect trial included.

*5G network dependent.

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

An extension of Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA) can automatically perform a lane change while using the camera and millimeter-wave radar to monitor the surrounding environment and determine a smooth trajectory. This feature is standard on Premium+ trim, and not available on Premium trim.

Rear Pedestrian Detection

Designed to alert the driver if a pedestrian is detected at the rear of the vehicle and apply the brakes if needed. This feature is optional on the ES 350h Premium trim and standard on the Premium+ trim.

Front Cross-Traffic Alert (FCTA)

FCTA is designed to detect the approach of crossing vehicles when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed and alerts the driver via an audible alert and, on trims so equipped, the Head-Up Display (HUD).* The FCTA feature is optional on the ES 350h Premium trim and standard on the Premium+ trim.

*Premium+ trim only.

Grades and Pricing | ES 350h Includes More Features Than Previous Model

The ES 350h Premium and ES 350h Premium+ trims are both very well-equipped with comfort and convenience features such as heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, a wireless phone charger, as well as a few key options and packages, including:

Cold Area Package – Windshield wiper de-icer, headlamp washer, front-seat radiant heater

Convenience Package – Intuitive Parking Assist w/ automatic braking, Rear Pedestrian Detection, Driver Monitor, Front Cross-Traffic Alert (available on Premium trims; standard on Premium+ trims)

2026 Lexus ES Pricing Chart

Model Code Model Name MSRP* 9030 ES 350e Premium $48,895 9035 ES 500e Premium AWD $51,895 9032 ES 350e Luxury $57,295 9037 ES 500e Luxury AWD $60,295 9020 ES 350h Premium $51,095 9025 ES 350h Premium AWD $52,495 9021 ES 350h Premium+ $55,895 9026 ES 350h Premium+ AWD $57,295

* Prices listed include $1,395 Delivery, Processing, and Handling fee (DPH) for ES, which is subject to change at any time. Dealer price will vary.

The 2026 Lexus ES 350h, ES 350e, and ES 500e models are assembled at the Toyota Motor Kyushu (TMK) plant in Japan.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alexander Stoklosa

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SOURCE Lexus